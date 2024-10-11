Local issues help BJP sidestep anti-incumbency factor

The Bharatiya Janata Party not only managed to counter the anti-incumbency factor in Haryana, but also addressed a few key issues affecting large sections of the electorate. In this context, the CSDS-Lokniti survey sought to understand the nature of these issues and how they influenced voting decisions.

Key issues

Unemployment emerged as the top concern for voters, with two in five citing it as the most important issue. This is not surprising given Haryana’s staggering unemployment rate of 37.4% in 2022, which was not only the highest in India but also 4.5 times higher than the national average.

In fact, while promises were made during previous polls for regular recruitment in permanent jobs, most of these posts lay vacant. The hiring of contractual workers, repeated instances of paper leaks, and delay in job placements have only worsened the situation. Adding to this quandary are the rising prices of essential commodities, identified by one in seven voters as a key electoral issue.

Corruption also surfaced as a significant electoral issue, cited by 5% of voters. Beyond these concerns, local issues strongly resonated with the electorate – especially the needs of Jawan, Kisan and Pehelwan. In particular, about 5% cited farmers’ issues (Kisan) and 4% the Agnipath scheme (Jawan) (Table 1).

Assessing government capability

When it came to addressing issues of unemployment and inflation, the voters had a mixed perception on which government is more capable: the Union government or the State government. There appears to be a lack of confidence in both governments, with approximately a quarter of voters expressing cynicism about the two levels of government being adequately equipped to address these issues. Additionally, about one-fifth believed that the Union government was better equipped to tackle both issues, whereas a slightly smaller proportion said the State government was more effective in managing the issue of unemployment (19%) and price rise (16%). Overall, the Union government held a slight edge over the State in terms of preference of voters (Table 2).

How issues affected party support

All these electoral issues significantly influenced voting behaviour. Voters who reported farmers’ issues as most important have supported the Congress overwhelmingly than the BJP. However, those who prioritised price rise, Agnipath scheme, and corruption were more inclined to favour the BJP over the Congress. It appears that the negative impact of unemployment, inflation, and corruption has not impacted the support for the BJP in any substantial way (Table 3).

To summarise, while the Congress would need to continue to reflect on its defeat, the BJP has managed to hold onto a broad base of support by addressing key concerns — albeit with room for improvement — in areas like unemployment and agrarian issues.

The author is researcher at Lokniti-CSDS

