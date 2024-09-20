ADVERTISEMENT

Arvind Kejriwal joins AAP's Haryana poll campaign, holds road show in Jagadhri

Updated - September 20, 2024 05:33 pm IST - Chandigarh

“Arvind Kejriwal will participate in 13 events across 11 districts in the coming days,” said AAP leader Sandeep Pathak 

PTI

Mr. Kejriwal’s further campaign schedule will be announced later. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal joined the party's campaign in Haryana and held a road show in the Jagadhri constituency in Yamunanagar district on Friday (September 20, 2024).

Elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly will be held on October 5, 2024 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8, 2024.

Mr. Kejriwal resigned as Delhi Chief Minister after being released from Tihar jail last week in the excise policy case.

After the former Delhi Chief Minister reached Jagadhri in the afternoon, his roadshow began around 3.30 p.m. during which crowds gathered on the roads. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo waved at the crowds from the sunroof of his vehicle.

Delhi Chief Minister Designate Atishi seen addressing the media at party office in Delhi on Friday (September 20, 2024). | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

AAP's Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta accompanied Mr. Kejriwal during the road show. Delhi Minister Atishi is set to take oath as Chief Minister on Saturday (September 21, 2024).

The AAP is contesting the Haryana polls on its own after its talks with the Congress over a seat-share agreement broke down.

Mr. Kejriwal has a hectic campaign schedule for the Haryana polls.

“He will also participate in 13 events across 11 districts, covering the Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Kalayat, Assandh and Ballabhgarh constituencies among others in the coming days,” AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak had told in a news conference in Delhi on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

“His further campaign schedule will be announced later,” he added.

