JJP-ASP alliance supports Ranjit Chautala in Rania

The Jannayak Janata Party and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) announced support to former Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, who has quit the BJP to contest as an Independent from Rania assembly segment in Sirsa. The alliance also released its third and fourth list of candidates fielding 28 more candidates.

However, another Chautala-led faction, the Indian National Lok Dal, which has an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, has fielded Arjun Chautala, the son of INLD secretary general Abhay Chautala, from Rania making it a contest within the Devi Lal clan. Mr. Ranjit Chautala is grand uncle of Mr. Arjun Chautala.

In Dabwali, the JJP has fielded Digvijay Chautala against the INLD’s Aditya Devi Lal again making it a political contest within the Devi Lal clan.