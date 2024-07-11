INLD and BSP reunite for Haryana Assembly poll; Abhay Chautala is alliance’s CM face

Former allies Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced on Thursday that they would be jointly contesting the Haryana Assembly election due later this year. The two parties agreed to join hands again following a meeting between INLD general secretary Abhay Chautala and BSP chief Mayawati last week.

At a joint press conference in Chandigarh, BSP national coordinator Akash Anand said the BSP would contest 37 out of the 90 Assembly seats in the State, leaving the remaining 53 for the INLD.

He announced that Mr. Chautala, the lone member of the INLD in the House, would be the chief ministerial face of the alliance and the two parties would continue to jointly contest elections even after the Assembly poll.

The parties had forged a tie-up in 2018 ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, but the BSP unilaterally broke the alliance 10 months later, blaming it on the split in the Chautala family.

Mr. Chautala said the two parties had to part ways because of a few selfish people, but reunited considering the sentiments of the masses. He said an attempt would be made to include more parties opposed to the Congress and the BJP in the alliance.

Poll manifesto

The INLD leader also read out the promises in the alliance’s manifesto such as filling the backlog of SC/ST vacancies in government jobs, constructing houses on 100 square yard plots for the SC/ST communities under the Tau Devi Lal Awas Yojana, and providing free education and coaching to the children in these communities in government and private institutions.

The other promises include increasing the old age pension to ₹7,500 per month, providing a free cooking gas cylinder per month to every household, shutting down all online portals launched by the current BJP government, and ensuring that the electricity bill of every household does not exceed ₹500 per month.

The INLD and the BSP had fought the recently held Lok Sabha poll separately in Haryana, but both failed to win any seat. While the INLD contested seven out of the 10 parliamentary seats in the State, securing 1.74% of the votes, the BSP contested nine seats and garnered a vote share of 1.28%.

