GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

INLD and BSP reunite for Haryana Assembly poll; Abhay Chautala is alliance’s CM face

BSP will contest 37 out of the 90 Assembly seats in the State, leaving the remaining 53 for the INLD, says BSP national coordinator Akash Anand

Published - July 11, 2024 11:18 pm IST - GURUGRAM:

The Hindu Bureau
The two parties agreed to join hands again following a meeting between INLD general secretary Abhay Chautala and BSP chief Mayawati last week.

The two parties agreed to join hands again following a meeting between INLD general secretary Abhay Chautala and BSP chief Mayawati last week. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former allies Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced on Thursday that they would be jointly contesting the Haryana Assembly election due later this year. The two parties agreed to join hands again following a meeting between INLD general secretary Abhay Chautala and BSP chief Mayawati last week.

At a joint press conference in Chandigarh, BSP national coordinator Akash Anand said the BSP would contest 37 out of the 90 Assembly seats in the State, leaving the remaining 53 for the INLD.

He announced that Mr. Chautala, the lone member of the INLD in the House, would be the chief ministerial face of the alliance and the two parties would continue to jointly contest elections even after the Assembly poll.

The parties had forged a tie-up in 2018 ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, but the BSP unilaterally broke the alliance 10 months later, blaming it on the split in the Chautala family.

Mr. Chautala said the two parties had to part ways because of a few selfish people, but reunited considering the sentiments of the masses. He said an attempt would be made to include more parties opposed to the Congress and the BJP in the alliance.

Poll manifesto

The INLD leader also read out the promises in the alliance’s manifesto such as filling the backlog of SC/ST vacancies in government jobs, constructing houses on 100 square yard plots for the SC/ST communities under the Tau Devi Lal Awas Yojana, and providing free education and coaching to the children in these communities in government and private institutions.

The other promises include increasing the old age pension to ₹7,500 per month, providing a free cooking gas cylinder per month to every household, shutting down all online portals launched by the current BJP government, and ensuring that the electricity bill of every household does not exceed ₹500 per month.

The INLD and the BSP had fought the recently held Lok Sabha poll separately in Haryana, but both failed to win any seat. While the INLD contested seven out of the 10 parliamentary seats in the State, securing 1.74% of the votes, the BSP contested nine seats and garnered a vote share of 1.28%.

Related Topics

Haryana / Assembly Elections / political development / politics / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.