In Haryana, unemployment fuels discontent

Despite a master’s degree in public administration, life has been tough for Ramit Kumar, 42, a resident of Kurukshetra in Haryana. A government job has been his lifelong dream, but it remains ever-distant, owing to the high competition. Reports of recruitment scams have been a deterrent too. He now works in a private bank and earns ₹8,000 a month, not enough to manage a family of three. An attempt to find employment in New Zealand as a construction worker too didn’t fructify.

Mr. Kumar is among many struggling to find suitable jobs in the election-bound State, where unemployment and migration are big poll issues. The situation is worse in semi-rural and rural Haryana, where many even choose to migrate to other countries illegally.

Not surprisingly, Opposition parties have taken aim at the ruling BJP in the State over “failure” to tackle rising unemployment. On Tuesday (September 26, 2024), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted on X: “During my visit to America, I met a youth from Haryana, living in a foreign country away from his family and home. When I met his family on returning to India, their eyes were filled with pain. Lack of opportunities has taken away the children from their fathers and the elderly from support in their old age.”

Mr. Gandhi added that once the Congress government is formed, a system will be put in place in Haryana so that people don’t have to look for jobs away from their families.

Sushil Gupta, State president of the Aam Aadmi Party, also raised the issue of unemployment. “Recruitments to posts like Gram Sachiv, Patwari etc., are pending for 12 years. Due to this, the people of Haryana are upset with the BJP and have staged protests but have not received a satisfactory answer,” Mr. Gupta said.

CITU’s Haryana general secretary Jai Bhagwan said the policies of the BJP-led State government have led to the repression of legitimate rights movements, including the workers’ and employee movements. Anganwadi, ASHA workers, employees, and teachers have not been spared either, he said.

“They have denied minimum salary of ₹26,000 for workers, and stalled recruitment for permanent jobs and regularisation of temporary staff. Two-hundred days of work and ₹600 daily wages under MGNREGA and restoration of old pension scheme have also not been done, he said.

“People have not chosen to work abroad, they are being forced to. When the minimum wage is reduced, people are left to fend for themselves and it adversely impacts the unorganised sector,” he said.

However, the BJP has hit back. The party’s election manifesto (Sankalp Patra) promises job opportunities for five lakh youth and monthly stipend under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme. On returning to power, the BJP government said it would give incentives to industrialists to provide jobs to 50,000 local youth in each of the 10 industrial towns promised in the manifesto.

Attacking the Congress, BJP president J.P. Nadda said the party had made the election manifesto a “diluted document” but the BJP has started the “culture of report cards” and was committed to fulfil the promises made in the manifesto. He said Haryana was known for corruption in jobs and land scams 10 years ago, but during the BJP’s rule over the past decade, the per capita income of the State doubled, exports grew three times and 5,800 villages got round-the-clock electricity compared to only 538 in 2014.

According to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey released by the Ministry of Statistics, for the January-March quarter of 2024, overall joblessness rate in the country among the 15-29 age group was 17%.

Crisis time

When Kurukshetra resident Rahul Kumar, along with 16 others, landed in Libya last year, they were held captive by an armed group for six months. Mr. Kumar had been promised a job as driver in Italy by an Indian “agent” and believed that his life would change, along with that of his three daughters. Unhappy with earning ₹20,000 a month as a hairdresser, he gave ₹13 lakh to the agent who even offered him a “work permit”. He took the “donkey route” and landed in Libya, where he was assaulted, made to work at construction sites for no pay, forced to live in sub-human conditions, and denied proper food and water for weeks. Now, he is back at his salon, a tired and defeated man.

He says many leaders from both the BJP and Congress have come to his village for the election and their speeches are promising, but the ground reality is far different. “Why is a Ph.D. scholar applying for the same job as a 12th passout? How is this fair to people?” he said.

The effects of COVID-19 pandemic too lingers. Paramjit Singh, 44, of Kurukshetra once owned a textile business but suffered losses during the pandemic. He now works at a textile shop. His story mirrors that of Mr. Rahul Kumar. He gave around ₹13 lakh to land a job in the U.K. but ended up in Libya, where he suffered inhumane conditions and torture.

“I tried government jobs but it didn’t work out. I want parties to take the unemployment issue seriously, the promises should be delivered, and it shouldn’t just be for the sake of politics. People aren’t just numbers, there are families involved,” Mr. Singh said.

