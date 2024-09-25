ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana will have a Dalit Deputy CM if INLD-BSP alliance wins: Mayawati

Updated - September 25, 2024 11:00 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Mayawati said once the INLD-BSP government is formed in Haryana, INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala will become the Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

BSP supremo Mayawati addresses an election meeting in Haryana’s Jind district on September 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) said if their alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) forms the next government in Haryana, one Deputy Chief Minister will be appointed from the Dalit community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Mayawati said once the INLD-BSP government is formed in Haryana, INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala will become the Chief Minister, and, in the coalition government, one Deputy Chief Minister of the BSP will be made from the Dalit community and the other from Other Backward Class or upper caste. She was addressing a rally in Haryana’s Uchana in Jind district on the occasion of the 111th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister late Devi Lal.

“... after INLD-BSP the government is formed…. a Deputy Chief Minister from the Dalit community will be from the BSP, while another will be from other backward classes or upper caste,” she said.

Terming the Congress party and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) as “anti-reservation” parties, Ms. Mayawati said, “It is necessary to remove such parties from power to save the reservation.” She also demanded the central government conduct the caste census.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“... the ideology of Congress is anti-Dalit and it is necessary to teach them a lesson in the elections… Congress governments were in power for most of the time in various States of the country yet the desired upliftment of the entire society, minorities, and extremely backward classes has not happened in the country. Neither BJP nor Congress has fulfilled the quota of reservation,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US