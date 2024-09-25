GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haryana will have a Dalit Deputy CM if INLD-BSP alliance wins: Mayawati

Mayawati said once the INLD-BSP government is formed in Haryana, INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala will become the Chief Minister

Updated - September 25, 2024 11:00 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
BSP supremo Mayawati addresses an election meeting in Haryana’s Jind district on September 25, 2024.

BSP supremo Mayawati addresses an election meeting in Haryana’s Jind district on September 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) said if their alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) forms the next government in Haryana, one Deputy Chief Minister will be appointed from the Dalit community.

Ms. Mayawati said once the INLD-BSP government is formed in Haryana, INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala will become the Chief Minister, and, in the coalition government, one Deputy Chief Minister of the BSP will be made from the Dalit community and the other from Other Backward Class or upper caste. She was addressing a rally in Haryana’s Uchana in Jind district on the occasion of the 111th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister late Devi Lal.

“... after INLD-BSP the government is formed…. a Deputy Chief Minister from the Dalit community will be from the BSP, while another will be from other backward classes or upper caste,” she said.

Terming the Congress party and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) as “anti-reservation” parties, Ms. Mayawati said, “It is necessary to remove such parties from power to save the reservation.” She also demanded the central government conduct the caste census.

“... the ideology of Congress is anti-Dalit and it is necessary to teach them a lesson in the elections… Congress governments were in power for most of the time in various States of the country yet the desired upliftment of the entire society, minorities, and extremely backward classes has not happened in the country. Neither BJP nor Congress has fulfilled the quota of reservation,” she said.

Published - September 25, 2024 10:46 pm IST

