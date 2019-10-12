Haryana’s Lals battle to save political legacies

After being swept aside by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity in the Lok Sabha elections in May, Haryana’s well known political families are battling it out to regain their lost turf.

As many as 11 members of the ‘Lal’ (also means ‘loved ones’ in Hindi) families — scions of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal and former Chief Ministers Bhajan Lal and Bansi Lal — are in the fray in this month’s Assembly elections.

None of these families were able to find representation in the 17th Lok Sabha as the BJP won all the State’s 10 seats.

“These families are the most well known and established political families in the State, but suddenly they find themselves out of the power equation,” said Rajbeer Dalal, Professor of Public Administration at Chaudhary Devi Lal University. “That’s why it’s important for them to win some seats,” he added.

With the BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar firmly establishing himself as a non-Jat Chief Minister, the legacy of late Bhajan Lal, one of the tallest non-Jat leaders in Haryana, has come under challenge.

Both his sons, Chander Mohan and Kuldeep Bishnoi, are fighting to preserve the legacy.

“When I had formed my Haryana Janhit Congress party, I took away the non-Jat votes from the Congress and the BJP [in turn] took it away from me,” said Mr. Bishnoi, who is now back in the Congress fold and its candidate from Adampur in Hisar. His son had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket.

“I am confident of wining our traditional Adampur seat,” Mr. Bishnoi asserted, adding “in Lok Sabha [polls], there was a Modi wave but in this election, there is no Modi wave.”

His opponent and BJP candidate Sonali Phogat, however, disagreed. A popular star on the social media platform, Tik Tok, and a television actor, Ms. Phogat, said she was banking on the Prime Minister’s popularity. “The whole world is saluting Modiji for bringing India at par with developed nations,” she asserted.

Another family that is fighting for political survival is that of the late Jat leader Devi Lal. The family has not only seen its political fortunes plummet, but has also had to contend with a split in the party founded by Mr. Lal, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). The INLD is now headed by his son and former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving a jail term in a corruption case.

In the past one year, the INLD has lost leaders following desertions to the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) — a splinter group founded by Mr. Chautala’s grandsons Dushyant and Digvijay — the BJP and the Congress.

Mr Chautala’s younger son, Abhay, is contesting from Elanabad seat in Sirsa district on an INLD ticket in a bid to retain the party’s political relevance.

JJP chief Dushyant Chautala, who won the Hisar Lok Sabha seat in 2014 but lost to former Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh’s son, Brijendra Singh of the BJP, is now contesting the Assembly polls from Uchana.

And this time his main rival is the elder Mr. Singh’s wife, Premlata Singh.

Devi Lal’s youngest son Ranjit Singh too is contesting from Rania as an independent candidate.

From the Bansi Lal family, his daughter-in-law and Congress leader Kiran Chaudhary is fighting from the family’s traditional stronghold of Tosham after her daughter, Shruti, lost in the last parliamentary election.

“For these families, it is not about just winning an election but also about carrying forward their political legacy,” observed Prof. Dalal.