Haryana results 2019 | As it happened

Haryana ended up with a hung Assembly with the ruling BJP emerging as the largest party with 40 seats, but still six short of the halfway mark needed to form the next government. The Congress won 31 seats, the Jannayak Janta Party 10, the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party one each. The Aam Aadmi Party, which contested 46 seats, was decimated.

Here are the latest updates:

Congress to wait and watch, BJP courts independents

The Congress is adopting a wait-and-watch approach and has kept its post-poll options open after the BJP failed to get a majority on its own in a hung verdict. Sources say the Congress is seeking to woo all other non-BJP parties and its leaders have appealed to them to come together in a bid to stop the BJP from retaining power in the state.

Congress’s former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda arrived in the national capital late in the evening for talks with the party leadership.

He met some Congress leaders in Delhi and is set to meet party president Sonia Gandhi on October 25. Mr. Hooda will also hold discussions with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad and senior party leader Ahmed Patel.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Gandhi called up Mr. Hooda to discuss the election verdict and possibilities of government formation.

Meanwhile, the split verdict has triggered hectic political activity in the BJP. Two independents, Gopal Kanda and Ranjeet Singh, boarded a chartered flight to Delhi for a meeting with BJP leadership, party sources said. A third Somveer Singh told PTI that he will support the BJP government.

The sources said the BJP is likely to stake claim for another term in the State on October 25.

9.40 pm

BJP will form government again, says Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar says the BJP will soon form government in the State again. With the moto of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, the work towards making Haryana strong and prosperous will be carried forward, he says in a statement.

9.15 pm

Amit Shah to take decision on govt formation

The BJP parliamentary board has authorised party chief Amit Shah to take all decisions regarding government formation in Haryana and Maharashtra.

The board, which is the apex organisational body of the BJP, met in New Delhi after the party won a majority of seats in alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and appeared set to form government in Haryana as well after emerging as the single largest party.

Party sources said there will be no change in Chief Ministers of any State, a decision on expected lines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, besides other senior party leaders, attended the board’s meeting.

9.10 pm

Congress doubles tally in Haryana, Hooda emerges stronger

The Congress may be far away from the halfway mark in Haryana, but the party’s performance in the State polls has made former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda emerge stronger.

After his party lost power in Haryana in the 2014 polls, the 72-year-old satrap had nothing going in his favour. The ruling BJP at the Centre had made alleged irregularities in the land deals during his tenure a major issue and the Congress veteran was grappling with the cases against him.

He remained at loggerheads with the party’s state unit chief Ashok Tanwar, who quit days after he was replaced by Kumari Selja, weeks ahead of the polls.

Mr. Hooda, who had virtually threatened to snap ties with the Congress, was accommodated and made State legislature party leader weeks before the elections, which some State leaders admit to be a delayed move.

“However, both Hooda and Selja aggressively picked up on the issues like unemployment, law and order, agrarian crisis, those relating to economy, employees issues which resonated with the people. Then the party came out with a manifesto, which promised loan waiver to farmers and had something for other sections as well and this helped the party,” a state unit leader said. - PTI

8.38 pm

AAP finishes behind NOTA with 0.48% of votes

The Aam Aadmi Party got less votes than those cast in favour of NOTA in the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls.

AAP had fielded candidates in 46 of the 90 seats in Haryana, while in Maharashtra, it had contested 24 seats.

According to the Election Commission (EC), most candidates of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party secured less than 1,000 votes in the two states and were set to lose to their security deposits.

The vote share of the AAP stood at 0.48% in Haryana, while for NOTA (none of the above), it was 0.53%, according to the EC.

In Maharashtra, the party got 0.11% votes, while NOTA’s vote share was 1.37%.

7:45 pm

People have reposed faith in leadership of Haryana, says Modi

BJP’s vote share in Haryana went up to 36% from 33%; it shows people’s endorsement of government’s work, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says in an address at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. People have reposed faith in leadership of Maharashtra, Haryana CMs, Mr. Modi says.

6.40 pm

We will continue to work for Haryana with the same zeal, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets: “I thank the people of Haryana for blessing us. We will continue to work with the same zeal and dedication for the State’s progress. I laud the efforts of hardworking Haryana BJP Karyakartas who toiled extensively and went among the people to elaborate on our development agenda.”

6.05 pm

BJP will form next govt in Haryana: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah has indicated that his party will stake claim to form the next government in Haryana after the Assembly election results threw a hung verdict.

“The (Manohar Lal) Khattar government in Haryana has made every effort for people’s welfare under the central leadership of (Narendra) Modi. I thank people for making the BJP the single-largest party and giving it another opportunity to serve them,” Mr Shah tweeted.

He congratulated Chief Minister Khattar and State party chief Subhash Barala.

3.50 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed seven rallies in Haryana: Gohana, Hisar, Rewari, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Dadri and Ballabgarh.

BJP is leading at only three of these seats — Hisar, Kurukshetra and Ballabgarh.

3.25 pm

Health Minister Anil Vij wins from Ambala Cantonment

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij won from his stronghold Ambala Cantonment seat defeating his nearest rival Chitra Sarwara, an Independent candidate.

Mr. Vij, a senior BJP leader and five-time MLA from the constituency, defeated Ms. Sarwara by a margin of 20,165 votes, according to the result declared by the Election Commission.

Ms. Sarwara, the daughter of former Congress minister Nirmal Singh contested as an Independent candidate after Congress chose Venu Singla.

3.20 pm

Kuldeep Bishnoi defeats TikTok star Sonali Phogat

Senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi defeated BJP candidate and TikTok star Sonali Phogat from his stronghold Adampur assembly constituency in Haryana’s Hisar district.

Bishnoi, younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, defeated Phogat by a margin of 29,471 votes.

Ms. Phogat recently courted controversy for calling people who do not chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as 'Pakistanis'. She later apologised.

3.15 pm

Congress makes in-roads in BJP's regions

Congress gains 21 seats as per leads compared to 2014. It wrests 15 seats from BJP, 3 from Indian National Lok Dal, two from Independents and one from Haryana Janhit Congress. Region-wise, Congress gains nine seats each in South Haryana and along the GT Road belt, considered to be the stronghold of BJP. It gains one each in Hisar, Bhiwani and Rohtak.

2.03 pm

In Haryana's Julana, Amarjeet Dhanda of Jannayak Janta Party wins over BJP's Parminder Singh Dhull by a margin of 24,193 votes.

In Shahbad, Ram Karan of JJP defeated sitting MLA of BJP Krishan Kumar by a margin of 37,127 votes.

With the Congress and the BJP locked in a fierce electoral contest in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the JJP could play a pivotal role in the formation of the government in the State. The party is yet to confirm who it is likely to support.

2.00 pm

JJP to meet on Oct 25

Jannayak Janta Party will hold two separate meetings on October 25, to discuss the election results and possible government formation. The party will have its national executive meet, followed by separate meet with its elected MLAs. Both the meetings will be held in New Delhi.

1.35 pm

Subhash Barala, BJP Haryana chief has quit taking responsibility of the results. The party campaigned with "Mission 75" but is falling short of reaching the half-way mark.

1.25 pm

Congress leads in all three assembly seats of Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka and Punhana in Muslim-dominated Nuh district.

BJP had given tickets to turncoats Zakir Hussain and Naseem Ahmed, who had quit INLD, hoping to open its account in the region.

The party had fielded Nauksham Chaudhary, a daughter of a judge, in Punhana. Congress had drawn blank in Nuh in 2014. So it is a gain of three seats for the party.

12.50 pm

Poor show by ministers

Of the nine BJP cabinet rank ministers, including CM Manohar Lal Khattar, five are trailing and two were denied tickets: Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar (Badli), Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma (Mahendragarh), Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain (Sonipat), Finance Minister Capt. Abhimanyu (Narnaund) and Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar are trailing.

The BJP had denied tickets to its Industry Minister Vipul Goel and PWD Minister Rao Narbir Singh.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal and Health Minister Anil Vij from Ambala Cantonment are leading.

Of the four Minister of State in Haryana BJP government, two are leading and two trailing: Public Health Engineering Minister Banwaril Lal (Bawal) and Food and Supplies Minister Karan Dev Kamboj (Radaur) are leading. Co-operatives Minister Manish Grover (Rohtak) and Social Justice Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi (Shahbad) are trailing.

12.20 pm

Sonia speaks with Hooda

As Haryana is heading for a hung Assembly, parties have begun to reach out for possible alliance. Sources told The Hindu that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has spoken to former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and she has given him a free hand to reach out to possible allies.

The INLD has already sent feelers saying the party wouldn't allow BJP to form government.

12.05 pm

People have rejected BJP: Selja

The people of Haryana had rejected the ruling BJP and was ready to “embrace a new dawn of justice”, state Congress chief Kumari Selja said on Thursday as trends showed no clear winner.

“Haryana has given the verdict- it will not tolerate @BJP4Haryana’s misgovernance any more. Choosing to leave behind the maladies inflicted on its people in last 5years,the state is ready to embrace a new dawn of justice & equality under the leadership of @INCHaryana,” Ms. Selja tweeted.

12.00 noon

Seven Haryana ministers, State BJP chief, assembly speaker trailing

Seven Haryana ministers, including Ram Bilas Sharma and Capt Abhimanyu, and State BJP chief Subhash Barala were trailing, as per early Election Commission trends.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal, a BJP legislator from Jagadhri, was also trailing in his constituency behind Congress’ Akram Khan by a margin of 5,889 votes.

Sharma, a five-time legislator, was trailing by a slim margin of 329 votes against Congress’ Rao Dan Singh.

Abhimanyu, sitting MLA from Narnaund, was trailing by a margin of 9,956 behind JJP’s Ram Kumar Gautam.

State BJP chief Barala was trailing by a margin of 10,383 behind Jannayak Janta Party’s Devender Singh Babli from Tohana seat.

Among other ministers who were behind include Kavita Jain trailing behind Surender Panwar of the Congress by a margin of 5,761 votes from Sonipat segment while another minister Manish Grover was behind Congress’ B B Batra from Rohtak by a margin of 3,061 votes.

From Radaur, Minister Karan Dev Kamboj was behind Bishan Lal of Congress by a margin of 1,394 votes while another minister Krishan Lal Panwar was behind Congress’ Balbir Singh from Israna reserved seat by a margin of 7020 votes.

However, senior Minister and five-time legislator, Anil Vij was leading in his Ambala Cantt seat by a margin of 3,569 votes over Independent candidate Chitra Sarwra.

11.20 am

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala was leading over his nearest BJP rival Prem Lata from Uchana Kalan constituency in Haryana’s Jind district.

The JJP leader has attained a comfortable lead of 10,420 votes over Lata, who is a sitting MLA and wife of former Union Minister Birender Singh, according to latest trends.

11.15 am

As early trends of election results show a possibility of hung assembly in Haryana, the BJP’s central leadership has summoned Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to Delhi, a party source told The Hindu.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala is leading from Kaithal seat with 293 votes. BJP’s Leela Ram is trailing from here.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja says people of Haryana have rejected BJP. "The election result is a moral defeat for the BJP," she told reporters.

10:30 am

Haryana BJP minister Capt. Abhimanyu and Kavita Jain are trailing in Narnaund and Sonipat. But two other ministers Ram Bilas Sharma and Banwari Lal leading from Mahendragarh and Bawal.

10.20 am

BJP leads in Gurugram segment

BJP is leading in three of Gurugram's four assembly constituencies namely Pataudi and Badshahpur and Gurgaon after first round of counting.

Janayak Janta Party candidate Rohtas Khatana is leading in Sohna seat.

All four seats in Gurugram were held by BJP in 2014.

10:00 am

Dadri: Babita Phogat leading

Dangal-fame wrestler Babita Phogat of BJP leading in Dadri against her nearest rival Surender Singh of RJP by 119 votes. Former Kurukshetra MP Raj Kumar Saini of Loktanter Suraksha Party leading in Gohana against Congress' Jagbir Malik. Mr. Saini had quit BJP before Lok Sabha polls to form his own party.

9.50 am

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala says people don't want to see BJP back in power again. "Will talk to my party leaders about whom to extend support in case of hung assembly," he told reporters.

9.40 am

Trends at 9.30 am show the BJP leading in eight of the 90 constituencies.

Sitting Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatak is trailing from Kalanaur. BJP's Ramavtar Balmiki leading by 1486 votes.

BJP's candidate from Adampur Sonali Phogat, the Tik Tok sensation is trailing to Congress's Kuldeep Bishnoi.

9.20 am

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu is trailing against Jannayak Janta Party's Ram Kumar Gautam in Narnaund. Ram Kumar leading by 2,968 votes.

9.20 am

As initial trends emerge, it appears to be a three-way contest in Haryana. The recent entrant Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is leading in two seats while the Congress and the BJP are leading in one seat each.

Mohmmad Ilyas of Congress leading from Punhana in Muslim-dominated Nuh. BJP had fielded Nauksham Chaudhary, daughter of a judge and bureaucrat, from Punhana. She is a Miranda House alumnus.

Jannayak Janta Party leader Naina Chautala, mother of former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala, leading against former BCCI president Ranbir Singh Mahendra of Congress at Badhra in Haryana.

9.15 am

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala has said any decision on giving support in case of a hung Assembly, will be taken by the party.

Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala, however, expresses confidence that his party will come back to power. "First time in the history of Haryana, a non-Congress government will be formed for the second term consecutively," he says.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda says Congress will get the majority in the state.

8.30 am

Khattar, Hooda lead in early trends

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress are among those who were leading from their respective constituencies, as per the early trends available.

Khattar, a first-time MLA, is seeking re-election from Karnal, while Hooda is seeking re-election from his stronghold Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district.

Haryana minister Anil Vij, a five-time legislator from Ambala Cantt, was said to be leading from his constituency in early trends.

8.00 am

Counting of votes for the Haryana assembly election began on Thursday, with the BJP looking to retain power and its hopes buoyed by exit polls that indicated an easy victory.

A counting centre has been set up in each of the 90 assembly constituencies and there is an additional centre in Gurgaon’s Badshahpur segment, which had a larger number of polling booths.

While most exit polls projected a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, one predicted a close fight between the BJP and Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party likely to play kingmaker.

The electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the VVPAT paper trail machines used in Monday’s polling are kept at 90 strongrooms set up at 59 different locations, he said. Personnel from the state police and paramilitary forces are guarding the strongrooms round the clock, he added.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala interacting with media persons at Jind. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Jannayak Janta Party leader and former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautal on October 24 said that neither Congress nor BJP in Haryana would cross the 40-seat mark and his party held the key to power in the state. He was interacting with the media persons at Jind before the counting began.

All but one exit poll predict BJP victory

While most exit polls projected a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, one predicted a close fight between the BJP and Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party likely to play kingmaker.

The JJP came into existence after a split in 2018 in the Indian National Lok Dal. Most exit polls predict that the INLD, founded by former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, will be decimated.

68% voter turnout

Haryana on October 21 recorded a voter turnout of over 68%, a sharp decline from 76.54 in the 2014 Assembly polls. Of the total voters, 69.36% were men and 67.12% women.

In 2014, the BJP won 47 seats and the Congress 15, with two Haryana Janhit Congress legislators later merging with it. The INLD had 19 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal one each. There were five independents.

Later, two INLD legislators died and barring Abhay Singh Chautala, most other INLD MLAs and prominent leaders switched to the BJP, Congress or JJP.

The BJP won the Jind bypoll this year, taking its strength to 48 in the 90-member House.

Altogether, 1,169 candidates, including 105 women, entered the fray this time.

Prominent among those whose fate will be known on Thursday include Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Congress CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala.

Haryana Ministers Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij, Capt Abhimanyu, O.P. Dhankar and Kavita Jain also contested for the BJP.

Apart from Mr. Hooda, other Congress bigwigs in the contest include Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhary, Ranbir Mahendra and Kuldeep Bishnoi.

The BJP also fielded TikTok star Sonali Phogat and three sportspersons — Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sandeep Singh.

Led by Mr. Khattar, the BJP had set a target of winning 75 seats in the State, where the Congress is struggling to make a comeback.

The Aam Aadmi Party, the Loktantra Suraksha Party and Swaraj India also contested the elections, though none of them fought all 90 seats.

The BJP had made the nullification of Article 370 and nationalism major poll issues. It also told voters that the Khattar government had provided a clean and transparent administration.

The Congress and other opposition parties targeted the BJP government over unemployment, law and order and the condition of farmers.

(With inputs from Correspondents and Agencies)