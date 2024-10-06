ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana records 68% voter turnout in Assembly election

Updated - October 06, 2024 11:52 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The counting of votes will take place on October 8

The Hindu Bureau

Voters wait in queues to cast their vote for the Haryana assembly elections, at a polling station in Panchkula on Saturday (October 5, 2024). File | Photo Credit: ANI

Haryana recorded a voter turnout of nearly 68% for the Assembly Election that was held on October 5, said the Election Commission.

“67.90% voting took place on October 5 for the 15th Assembly General Election-2024 in the State. The highest 75.36% voting was recorded in Sirsa district and the lowest 56.49% voting was recorded in Faridabad district,” said Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal on Sunday.

“Apart from this, the highest 80.61% voting was recorded in Ellenabad Assembly constituency and the lowest 48.27% voting was recorded in Badkhal Assembly constituency,” he added.

67% voter turnout in Haryana Assembly election

Voting for 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana was held in a single phase on October 5. “Out of 2,03,54,350 voters in the State, 1,38,19,776 voters cast their vote. Of these, 74,28,124 men, 63,91,534 women, and 118 third-gender voters exercised their franchise,” he said.

The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

