Haryana records 68% voter turnout in Assembly election

The counting of votes will take place on October 8

Updated - October 06, 2024 11:52 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Voters wait in queues to cast their vote for the Haryana assembly elections, at a polling station in Panchkula on Saturday (October 5, 2024). File

Voters wait in queues to cast their vote for the Haryana assembly elections, at a polling station in Panchkula on Saturday (October 5, 2024). File | Photo Credit: ANI

Haryana recorded a voter turnout of nearly 68% for the Assembly Election that was held on October 5, said the Election Commission.

Exit polls predict victory for Congress in Haryana, gives an edge to its alliance with National Conference in J&K

“67.90% voting took place on October 5 for the 15th Assembly General Election-2024 in the State. The highest 75.36% voting was recorded in Sirsa district and the lowest 56.49% voting was recorded in Faridabad district,” said Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal on Sunday.

“Apart from this, the highest 80.61% voting was recorded in Ellenabad Assembly constituency and the lowest 48.27% voting was recorded in Badkhal Assembly constituency,” he added.

67% voter turnout in Haryana Assembly election

Voting for 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana was held in a single phase on October 5. “Out of 2,03,54,350 voters in the State, 1,38,19,776 voters cast their vote. Of these, 74,28,124 men, 63,91,534 women, and 118 third-gender voters exercised their franchise,” he said.

The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Published - October 06, 2024 11:41 pm IST

