ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana polls: Ensure BJP's win in Badshahpur, Jawahar Yadav urges people after ticket snub

Updated - September 04, 2024 02:53 pm IST

Published - September 04, 2024 02:08 pm IST - Gurugram

Haryana BJP leader Jawahar Yadav urges support for party candidate in Badshahpur after being denied ticket

PTI

Chief Spokesperson of the Haryana BJP Jawahar Yadav | Photo Credit: Jawahar Yadav/Facebook

Haryana BJP leader Jawahar Yadav has urged the people of the Badshahpur assembly seat to ensure the party candidate's victory on the seat after he was denied a ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Yadav, the former Officer on Special Duty of ex-Chief Minister M.L. Khattar, was among the three BJP leaders, including the party's district president Kamal Yadav and former minister Rao Narbir Singh, who had thrown their hats in the ring from the Badshahpur segment.

Also Read: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi amid speculation over contesting Haryana polls

In a social media post on Tuesday night, Mr. Yadav said the party has informed him that he will not contest the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

"All of you have supported me a lot in my preparation to contest the election from Badshahpur Legislative Assembly, for which I will be grateful to you throughout my life," Mr. Yadav, the Chief Spokesperson of the Haryana BJP, said on Facebook.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also Read: Fourth JJP leader joins BJP in two days ahead of Haryana assembly poll

"On August 26, I received a message from the party that I am not contesting the election. Therefore, I request my colleagues that whoever the BJP chooses as its candidate, we all must ensure that he wins," he added.

Elections in Haryana will be held on October 5,2024 and the counting of votes will take place on October 8, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US