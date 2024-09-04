GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haryana polls: Ensure BJP's win in Badshahpur, Jawahar Yadav urges people after ticket snub

Haryana BJP leader Jawahar Yadav urges support for party candidate in Badshahpur after being denied ticket

Published - September 04, 2024 02:08 pm IST - Gurugram

PTI
Chief Spokesperson of the Haryana BJP Jawahar Yadav

Chief Spokesperson of the Haryana BJP Jawahar Yadav | Photo Credit: Jawahar Yadav/Facebook

Haryana BJP leader Jawahar Yadav has urged the people of the Badshahpur assembly seat to ensure the party candidate's victory on the seat after he was denied a ticket.

Mr. Yadav, the former Officer on Special Duty of ex-Chief Minister M.L. Khattar, was among the three BJP leaders, including the party's district president Kamal Yadav and former minister Rao Narbir Singh, who had thrown their hats in the ring from the Badshahpur segment.

Also Read: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi amid speculation over contesting Haryana polls

In a social media post on Tuesday night, Mr. Yadav said the party has informed him that he will not contest the elections.

"All of you have supported me a lot in my preparation to contest the election from Badshahpur Legislative Assembly, for which I will be grateful to you throughout my life," Mr. Yadav, the Chief Spokesperson of the Haryana BJP, said on Facebook.

Also Read: Fourth JJP leader joins BJP in two days ahead of Haryana assembly poll

"On August 26, I received a message from the party that I am not contesting the election. Therefore, I request my colleagues that whoever the BJP chooses as its candidate, we all must ensure that he wins," he added.

Elections in Haryana will be held on October 5,2024 and the counting of votes will take place on October 8, 2024.

Related Topics

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / Haryana / Assembly Elections / election / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.