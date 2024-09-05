GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haryana polls: Denied ticket, BJP MLA Lakshman Napa quits party

Lakshman Dass Napa, in a letter to State Party chief Mohan Lal Badoli, said he was quitting the party and resigning from its primary membership

Published - September 05, 2024 11:14 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Denied ticket, Lakshman Dass Napa has quit the party. File

Denied ticket, Lakshman Dass Napa has quit the party. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Denied ticket for the Haryana Assembly polls, ruling BJP legislator from Ratia reserve Assembly Constituency Lakshman Dass Napa has quit the party.

Mr. Napa, in a letter to State Party chief Mohan Lal Badoli, shortly after the BJP put out the first list of 67 candidates for the polls, said he was quitting the party and resigning from its primary membership.

From Ratia, the party has fielded former Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Ms. Duggal had been denied re-nomination from the Sirsa Parliamentary Constituency after former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who had joined the BJP ahead of the LS polls, was given the ticket.

Mr. Tanwar, however, lost to Congress veteran Kumari Selja.

In its first list released on Wednesday (September 4), the BJP fielded Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is the sitting MLA from Karnal, from the Ladwa seat, and rewarded several recent entrants to the party with poll tickets.

The BJP is aiming for a hattrick in the Haryana Assembly polls but faces a tough challenge from a resurgent Congress which is looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor.

Mr. Saini is the BJP's Chief Ministerial face for the Assembly polls. The counting of votes for the elections to the 90-member Assembly will take place on October 8.

Published - September 05, 2024 11:14 am IST

Related Topics

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / Haryana / bjp

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.