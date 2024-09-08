GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haryana polls: Congress, AAP trying to set aside individual aspirations for alliance, says Raghav Chadha

The talks are happening in a positive atmosphere. Both parties are working towards contesting the elections together, says Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha

Updated - September 08, 2024 03:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Raghav Chadha said both Congress and his party are trying to forge an alliance. File

Raghav Chadha said both Congress and his party are trying to forge an alliance. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday (September 8, 2024) said both Congress and his party are trying to forge an alliance for the Haryana elections by keeping aside their individual aspirations.

Mr. Chadha said while the parties are yet to reach a consensus on the alliance, the talks are progressing in a "positive" direction and they are hopeful of a good outcome.

AAP gears up to ‘go solo’ in Haryana as talks with Congress ‘reach stalemate’

He, however, added that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not proceed with the alliance "if there is no win-win situation".

"The talks are happening in a positive atmosphere. Both parties are working towards contesting the elections together, prioritizing unity and the demands of the people of Haryana while setting aside individual party and candidate aspirations," he said.

Stand with 'Haryana ka Laal' Arvind Kejriwal: Sunita Kejriwal urges voters to back AAP in Assembly polls

"Ball-by-ball commentary cannot be done on the seat-sharing arrangement. Both the parties have desire and hope to form an alliance," he added.

Polling in Haryana to the 90-member Assembly will take place on October 5. The last date to file nominations is September 12. According to sources, while the AAP is demanding 10 seats, the Congress is ready to give them only seven.

However, Mr. Chadha refused to divulge any details about the seat-sharing arrangements discussed so far.

"We will take a decision well before (September) 12, the last day of nomination. If there is no win-win situation, we will leave it. The talks are going on, good discussions are happening, I hope a good conclusion will come out of it," he added.

Earlier, the Congress and AAP, partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), entered a seat-sharing agreement for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat.

In Haryana, AAP State President Sushil Gupta was the lone party candidate in the Lok Sabha polls in the State. He lost to BJP's Naveen Jindal.

Mr. Gupta recently asserted that the AAP is ready to strongly contest all the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana on its own "with an alliance with the people of the State". The Congress and AAP contested the Lok Sabha polls independently in Punjab.

Published - September 08, 2024 02:55 pm IST

Related Topics

state politics / Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / Haryana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.