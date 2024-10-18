Haryana govt. will work for good governance, welfare of poor, says Nayab Singh Saini

Mr. Saini was administered the oath in Panchkula at a ceremony in which PM Modi, several BJP bigwigs, and NDA partners were present

Equality, good governance, and the poor's welfare will be at the top of his government's agenda, Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday (October 17, 2024) after swearing in for the second time as the Chief Minister of Haryana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Saini was administered the oath in Panchkula at a ceremony in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several BJP bigwigs, and National Democratic Alliance partners were present.

In a post on X, Mr. Saini expressed gratitude to the people for their mandate. “First of all, my heartfelt gratitude to 2.80 crores of my family members for their mandate for Haryana’s non-stop development,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Saini also thanked Mr. Modi for his "inspirational leadership".

“For the third time with full majority, the BJP government will work with full energy for good governance, equality and welfare of the poor,” he said.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Saini, who became the Chief Minister for a second time, at Dussehra ground in Chandigarh.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 13 MLAs also took oath as Ministers.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Chirag Paswan, and BJP president J. P. Nadda were also present.

The BJP secured an unprecedented third term in Haryana, winning 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly in the recently held polls in the State.

Ambala Cantt MLA and senior most party leader Anil Vij, Israna MLA Krishan Lal Panwar, Badshahpur MLA and Ahir leader Rao Narbir Singh, Panipat Rural MLA and Jat leader Mahipal Dhanda, Faridabad MLA Vipul Goel, Gohana MLA Arvind Sharma, Radaur MLA Shyam Singh Rana, Barwala MLA Ranbir Gangwa and Narwana legislator Kumar Bedi took oath as Ministers.

Three Independents, including Hisar MLA Savitri Jindal, have also extended support to the party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.