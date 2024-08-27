Former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala and Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan announced on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) that their parties have formed an alliance for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections.

This announcement came while the two were addressing a joint press conference in Delhi regarding the coming Assembly Election of Haryana.

Out of the 90 seats, Mr. Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) will contest 70 seats in Haryana while Mr. Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) will be contesting for 20 seats.

Mr. Chautala took to X to express his confidence in the alliance. “Farmer comrades, move ahead and win your Chandigarh! The alliance of Jannayak Janta Party and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) was officially announced in a press conference held in Delhi today. Jannayak Janta Party is going to contest elections together on 70 seats of Haryana and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) is going to contest elections together on 20 seats of Haryana. The coming together of farmers and labourers will prove to be a strong step towards building a better future for Haryana,” he said.

किसान कमेरे आगे बढ़ - जीत ले अपना चंडीगढ़ !

जननायक जनता पार्टी और आजाद समाज पार्टी (कांशीराम) के गठबंधन का आधिकारिक ऐलान आज दिल्ली में हुई प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर दिया गया। जननायक जनता पार्टी हरियाणा की 70 सीटों और आजाद समाज पार्टी (कांशीराम) हरियाणा की 20 सीटों पर मिलकर चुनाव लड़ने… pic.twitter.com/09ZHoLsZG6 — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) August 27, 2024

The Election Commission had announced on August 16, 2024, that Assembly Elections for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir will be held from September 18 to October 1, with poll counting to take place on October 4. The Haryana Elections will take place in a singular phase on October 1.

The existing legislative Assemblies term will end on November 3.