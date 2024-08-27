GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haryana Assembly Elections: Jannayak Janta Party and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) announce seat-sharing alliance

“The coming together of farmers and labourers will prove to be a strong step towards building a better future for Haryana,” Dushyant Chautala said

Published - August 27, 2024 04:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
This alliance for the Haryana Assembly Elections will contest for the entire 90 seats; 70 seats (JJP) and 20 seats (ASP) respectively.

This alliance for the Haryana Assembly Elections will contest for the entire 90 seats; 70 seats (JJP) and 20 seats (ASP) respectively. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala and Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan announced on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) that their parties have formed an alliance for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections.

This announcement came while the two were addressing a joint press conference in Delhi regarding the coming Assembly Election of Haryana.

Also Read: Assembly elections 2024 announcement highlights - August 16, 2024

Out of the 90 seats, Mr. Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) will contest 70 seats in Haryana while Mr. Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) will be contesting for 20 seats.

BJP, INLD urge Election Commission to postpone Haryana Assembly polls due to holiday concerns

Mr. Chautala took to X to express his confidence in the alliance. “Farmer comrades, move ahead and win your Chandigarh! The alliance of Jannayak Janta Party and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) was officially announced in a press conference held in Delhi today. Jannayak Janta Party is going to contest elections together on 70 seats of Haryana and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) is going to contest elections together on 20 seats of Haryana. The coming together of farmers and labourers will prove to be a strong step towards building a better future for Haryana,” he said.

The Election Commission had announced on August 16, 2024, that Assembly Elections for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir will be held from September 18 to October 1, with poll counting to take place on October 4. The Haryana Elections will take place in a singular phase on October 1.

The existing legislative Assemblies term will end on November 3.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / Haryana / Jannayak Janta Party / Azad Samaj Party

