Haryana election results | Who are the key candidates and how are they faring?

Vote counting is underway in Haryana today (October 8), as the people await the poll verdict for the 90 seats in Haryana’s Legislative Assembly. Polling in the State took place on October 5.

Also read: Haryana Assembly election results LIVE

Key parties in the fray include the Bharatiya Janata Party, looking to return for a third term in office, Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Jannayak Janata Party and Indian National Lok Dal. As Congress and BJP are locked in a tight race, with present trends indicating a potential upset for the Congress, we look at how individual candidates are faring in their respective constituencies.

Notable candidates

Nayab Singh Saini: Haryana’s incumbent Chief Minister and prominent OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini is in the fray from Ladwa. He had been tapped to be CM earlier this year, replacing Manohar Lal. Mr. Saini is being challenged by Mewa Singh of the Congress and Sapna Barshami of the INLD. He is leading in the seat, which the BJP had lost in the 2019 elections.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda: The former CM and leader of Opposition is the Congress candidate contesting from Garhi Sampla Kiloi. He has held the seat from 2009, and now faces a challenge from Manju Hooda of the BJP.

Vinesh Phogat: The former wrestler, recently in the news for her disappointing outing at the Paris Olympics, is in the fray from Julana as the Congress candidate. Facing off against her is the Aam Aadmi Party’s Kavita Dalal, a South Asian Games gold medallist who holds the unique distinction of being the first Indian woman to compete in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Others in the fray in Julana are the sitting MLA, Amarjeet Singh Dhanda from the JJP and professional pilot Yogesh Bairagi from the BJP. Ms. Phogat is currently in the lead.

Dushyant Chautala: The former deputy CM and JJP chief is in the fray from Uchana Kalan. He faces challengers in BJP’s Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri and Congress’ Brijendra Singh. He is the sitting MLA from Uchan, having defeated BJP’s Prem Lata in the 2019 Assembly elections. He is currently trailing at a distant sixth in his constituency, in a shocking turn of events.

Anil Vij: The BJP candidate in the fray from Ambala Cantonment is former State home minister Anil Vij. He is being challenged byindependent candidate Chitra Sarwara, who also competed against him in the 2019 Assembly elections in the State.

Gopal Kanda: The Haryana Lokhit Party’s chief Gopal Kanda is in the fray from Sirsa. Mr. Kanda joinedthe INLD-BSP alliance a day after the BJP released its final list of candidates, which excluded his name. Mr. Kanda had supported BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the BJP has now thrown its weight behind him, with the BJP’s Sirsa candidate withdrawing his candidature. Up against him is Congress’ Gokul Setia, AAP’s Shyam Sunder and independent Darvesh Swami.

Aditya Surjewala: The son ofRajya Sabha MP and congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala is also the youngest candidate in the fray in the Haryana Assembly elections. He is contesting for the Kaithal seat, staring down opposition from BJP’s Leela Ram, AAP’s Satbir Singh Goyat and JJP’s Sandeep Garhi.

Udai Bhan: The State Unit Chief of the INC, Udai Bhan is contesting from Hodal. He is up against Harinder Singh of the BJP, Sunil Kumar of the INLD, Manohar from the AAP and independent candidate Naveen Rohila.

Abhay Singh Chautala: The INLD candidate from Ellenabad is party secretary-general Abhay Singh Chautala. He is in a contest with Amir Chand Mehta from the BJP and Manisha Arora from the AAP. Notably, INLD has stitched a pre-poll alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Shruti Chaudhry: A Rajya Sabha MP and the daughter of senior leader Kiran Chaudhry, Shruti Chaudhry is in the poll fray from Tosham on a BJP ticket, contesting against her cousin, Aniruddh Chaudhary, who is representing the Congress. She is also the granddaughter of former CM Bansi Lal and was formerly the State Unit chief for Congress.

Savitri Jindal: India’s richest woman and mother of industrialist and Lok Sabha MP Naveen Jindal is in the poll fray from Hisar. She is competing as an independent candidate. Up against her are BJP minister Kamal Gupta and Congress’ Ram Niwas Rara.

Aftab Ahmed: The deputy leader of Opposition in Haryana’s Legislative Assembly, Mr. Ahmed is in the fray from Nuh as a Congress candidate, facing off against INLD’s Tahir Hussain and BJP’s Sanjay Singh.

Chander Mohan Bishnoi: The former deputy CM and son of former CM Bhajan Lal is in the fray from Panchkula, contesting on a Congress ticket. He is up against BJP’s Gian Chand Gupta, JJP’s Sushil Garg and AAP’s Prem Garg.

Bhavya Bishnoi: The grandson of former CM Bhajan Lal and nephew of Chander Mohan Bishnoi, Bhavya Bishnoi is contesting on a BJP ticket from Adampur. He was the youngest member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly in its previous term. Up against him is Congress’ Chander Prakash and AAP’s Bhupender Beniwal.