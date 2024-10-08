Haryana election results | How did those who switched alliances fare?

The practice of switching party loyalties and becoming a turncoat is a fixed feature of the Indian political experiment. Haryana both follows the trend and is the trend-setter: the phrase “Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram” originated following the first legislative assembly elections in newly-created Haryana, in 1967, when then Hassanpur MLA Gaya Lal switched parties three times in a span of 15 days.

As results are finalised for each constituency, we take a look at some of the candidates in the field who switched parties shortly ahead of the elections, and how they have fared in the race.

Key parties in the Haryana political field include the Bharatiya Janata Party, looking to return for a third term in office, Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Jannayak Janata Party and Indian National Lok Dal.

The BJP has scored a hat-trick win in the State defying expections and exit poll predictions.

How have these candidates fared?

Shyam Singh Rana, who had switched over from INLD to the BJP, contested polls from Radaur. He garnered more than 73,000 votes, winning with a margin of around 13,132 over Dr. Bishan Lal Saini of the Congress.

In June, Tosham MLA Kiran Chaudhary, who had been a member of Congress for four decades, joined BJP along with her daughter Shruti Chaudhary, a Rajya Sabha MP who had been previously been the State unit chief for Congress. Ms. Shruti Chaudhary was fielded as the BJP candidate from Tosham. She got more than 76,000 votes, winning with a margin of 14,257 votes over her cousin Anirudh Chaudhary, who was contesting on a Congress ticket.

Former Union Minister Birender Singh and his son Brijendra Singh joined Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, jumping ship from the BJP. Mr. Brijendra Singh was in the poll fray from Uchana Kalan, losing by a margin of 32 votes to the BJP’s Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri. Notably, JJP chief and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala came in fifth in this constituency, with two independents finishing ahead of him

Ahead of the poll fray, sitting JJP MLAs Jogiram Sihag, Anoop Dhanak and Ram Kumar Gautam also joined BJP. Mr. Dhanak contested from the Uklana constituency on a BJP ticket but lost to Congress’ Naresh Selwal by a margin of 28,902 votes. On the other hand, Ram Kumar Gautam saw success, contesting from Safidon constituency and garnering almost 59,000 votes to beat Congress’ Subhash Gangoli by a margin of 4,037 votes.

Notably, senior OBC leader Karandev Kamboj, who also the leader of the BJP’s OBC morcha in the State, left the party and joined Congress ahead of the polls. He did not contest in the assembly elections, but expressed support for other candidates from the Congress.

Another notable turncoat has been Ashok Tanwar, who jumped ship from the BJP to join Congress at a rally held in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in Haryana this October, hours after canvassing for votes for BJP in the Assembly elections. He had unsuccessfully contested as a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, losing to Congress’s Selja Kumari. Mr. Tanwar has been a part of several parties in his political journey, starting as a Congress member, before joining Trinamool Congress and AAP. He joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and has also supported the Jannayak Janta Party. Mr. Tanwar also briefly launched his own political outfit Apna Bharat Morcha, in 2019.

Mr. Tanwar did not contest the Assembly polls.

Going solo

Some members of the BJP decided to go solo after failing to get a ticket from the BJP.

This includes Devender Kadyan, who contested as an independent candidate in Ganaur after being denied a berth for the same constituency by the BJP. He defeated Congress’ Kuldeep Sharma with a margin of 35,209 votes.

Similarly, Savitri Jindal, industrialist and mother of Naveen Jindal, contested as an independent in Hisar after not getting a nomination from BJP. She earned upwards of 49,000 votes, winning by a margin of 18,941 over Ram Niwas Rara of the Congress.

Former Minister and MP Ranjeet Singh Chautala did not see similar victory in Rania. He had jumped ship from the BJP after unsuccessfully contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Hisar as its candidate. He contested the Assembly elections as an independent, with the support of JJP, but came in third in his constituency after INLD’s Arjun Chautala and Congress’ Sarv Mitter.

