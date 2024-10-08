The single phase 15th Haryana Assembly election was held on Saturday (October 5, 2024) with a turnout of 68%. The counting of the votes began for the 90-member assembly on Tuesday (October 7, 2024) at 8 a.m.

Haryana Assembly election results LIVE

According to the Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal, the highest turnout was reported in the Sirsa district with 75.36% and the lowest in the Faridabad district with 56.49% of the people voting. The highest turnout for a constituency was recorded in the Ellenabad Assembly constituency and the lowest in the Badkhal Assembly constituency with 80.61% and 48.27% of the people voting, respectively.

The key contest is between the BJP, which is aiming for a hat trick, and Congress. The INLD and the JJP are also in the fray.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.