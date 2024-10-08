ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana election results 2024: Constituency-wise trends, leads and wins

Updated - October 08, 2024 11:17 am IST

This interactive map shows the real-time constituency-wise trends on leading and nearest trailing candidates in all the 90 Assembly constituencies.

The Hindu Bureau

Haryana election results: Poll agents during counting of votes for Haryana Assembly election, in Rohtak, Tuesday, October 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The single phase 15th Haryana Assembly election was held on Saturday (October 5, 2024) with a turnout of 68%. The counting of the votes began for the 90-member assembly on Tuesday (October 7, 2024) at 8 a.m.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal, the highest turnout was reported in the Sirsa district with 75.36% and the lowest in the Faridabad district with 56.49% of the people voting. The highest turnout for a constituency was recorded in the Ellenabad Assembly constituency and the lowest in the Badkhal Assembly constituency with 80.61% and 48.27% of the people voting, respectively.

Haryana Assembly poll results: early trends show Congress, BJP embroiled in close battle

The key contest is between the BJP, which is aiming for a hat trick, and Congress. The INLD and the JJP are also in the fray.

