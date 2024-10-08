GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haryana election results 2024: Constituency-wise trends, leads and wins

This interactive map shows the real-time constituency-wise trends on leading and nearest trailing candidates in all the 90 Assembly constituencies.

Updated - October 08, 2024 11:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Haryana election results: Poll agents during counting of votes for Haryana Assembly election, in Rohtak, Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

Haryana election results: Poll agents during counting of votes for Haryana Assembly election, in Rohtak, Tuesday, October 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The single phase 15th Haryana Assembly election was held on Saturday (October 5, 2024) with a turnout of 68%. The counting of the votes began for the 90-member assembly on Tuesday (October 7, 2024) at 8 a.m.

Haryana Assembly election results LIVE

According to the Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal, the highest turnout was reported in the Sirsa district with 75.36% and the lowest in the Faridabad district with 56.49% of the people voting. The highest turnout for a constituency was recorded in the Ellenabad Assembly constituency and the lowest in the Badkhal Assembly constituency with 80.61% and 48.27% of the people voting, respectively.

Haryana Assembly poll results: early trends show Congress, BJP embroiled in close battle

The key contest is between the BJP, which is aiming for a hat trick, and Congress. The INLD and the JJP are also in the fray.

Published - October 08, 2024 11:07 am IST

Related Topics

Haryana / Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / election / politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.