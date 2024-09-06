Haryana election: Chautalas eye BJP, Congress turncoats, put on hold candidates lists

Amid a flurry of resignations in the Haryana BJP over distribution of tickets for the Assembly election, and the Congress too expected to ‘upset’ a few ticket-seekers, coalitions led by the Chautalas in the State have kept the doors open for a few “prized catch” anticipating a political chaos.

While Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is in alliance with the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), led by former Leader of the Opposition Abhay Chautala, has tied up with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party.

To boost electoral prospects, both alliances have adopted a wait-and-watch strategy, keeping the candidates’ lists on hold to accommodate leaders from the two parties should they approach them.

Conceding that the JJP, an offshoot of the INLD, is new to Haryana politics and may not have suitable candidates for all the seats, a source in the party told The Hindu that the party was pinning hopes on deserters from the BJP and the Congress.

Claiming that already 15 to 20 BJP leaders have contacted the party leadership over the past two days, the source added that the number could go up after the Congress announces its list. The JJP has named only 15 candidates so far, mostly those who are unlikely to be replaced, and its ally ASP has fielded only four candidates. While the JJP is contesting 70 seats, the ASP will contest 20 seats.

Most of the JJP’s 10 MLAs in the 2019 Assembly election were turncoats, who left the party to join the Congress and the BJP after the polls were announced.

In Haryana, anyone contesting as an alliance candidate would get a boost of around 10,000-15,000 votes as compared to fighting as an Independent, said another JJP leader, adding that Mr. Dushyant, the former Deputy Chief Minister, was expected to be in New Delhi from September 6 and 10 to clear the names of candidates joining from other parties.

“If even five to seven turncoats win in a multi-cornered contest, the JJP can again emerge as the key player,” said the leader, adding that the party leadership will not shy away from approaching “good leaders” from other parties if it falls short of right candidates on some of the seats.

INLD media co-ordinator Rakesh Sihag said the party being cadre-based would prefer to field its own workers but was open to welcome leaders from the other parties with “good reputation and mass base”. “We are not averse to accepting leaders from other parties, but not anyone and everyone is welcome,” said Mr. Sihag.

Contesting 53 seats as part of the alliance, the INLD has announced only 10 candidates so far. Another INLD leader said a couple of BJP leaders were in touch with the party, but the leadership was not very keen on them due to the anti-incumbency sentiment against the BJP. He added that any heavyweight Congress leader would be preferred.

INLD’s partner, the BSP, too has decided to wait till the announcement of Congress candidates before releasing its complete list. The BSP’s State president Dharampal said a few BJP leaders had already approached them, but the party was waiting for the Congress list. The BSP has announced five candidates so far. Aiming to firm up the party’s dedicated vote bank, BSP supremo Mayawati is slated to hold three election rallies in Haryana after 10 years. The rallies to be held at Uchana Kalan, Asand and Jagadhari are scheduled during the week prior to the voting on October 5.

Both the Chautala-led alliances eye the Jats and the Scheduled Caste voters who are around 20% each of the State’s total electorate.