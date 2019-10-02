Haryana Congress rift reaches Sonia Gandhi’s doors

Factionalism in the Haryana Congress reached party president Sonia Gandhi’s doorstep as supporters of former PCC chief Ashok Tanwar staged a protest outside her 10 Janpath residence over distribution of tickets for the Assembly polls.

As Mr. Tanwar’s loyalists raised slogans against former Chief Minister and party’s election management chief Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ghulam Nabi Azad, in-charge of the State, Mr. Tanwar alleged that workers were ignored and tickets were being given on whims and fancies. His comments came ahead of the Congress formally releasing the list of candidates.

The last date for filing nominations for the October 21 Assembly poll is Friday. Last month, the Congress had replaced Mr. Tanwar with Kumari Selja as the State chief and appointed Mr. Hooda as chairperson of the election management committee.

Mr. Hooda had come out against Mr. Tanwar — appointed by former party president Rahul Gandhi in 2014 — and blamed him for the party failing to win even a single Lok Sabha seat in 2019.