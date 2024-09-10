Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Nayab Saini on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) filed his nomination for the Assembly election from the Ladwa constituency, saying that his only mission was take the State forward on the path of development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Countering the Congress’s allegations that he could not find a “safe” seat for him, Mr. Saini, who is the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming election, said he was contesting from all the 90 Assembly segments of the State. He challenged former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to step out of his traditional bastion of Rohtak and his Assembly constituency, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, before making allegations against him.

Also read | Haryana Assembly polls: BJP drops 6 MLAs, including 2 Ministers, in second list of 21 candidates

Mr. Saini said he was popular across the State and people showered him with love and blessings wherever he went.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Saini, an OBC leader, was appointed Haryana Chief Minister in March this year, just days before the Lok Sabha poll announcement, replacing Manohar Lal, who is now the Urban Affairs Minister in the Modi government. He had contested the byelection from Karnal earlier this year.

Mr. Saini is pitted against Congress’ sitting MLA Mewa Ram.

BJP’s Kurukshetra MP and industrialist Naveen Jindal said people from more than half-a-dozen Assembly constituencies in Haryana wanted Mr. Saini to the contest the election from their areas. He said Mr. Saini could contest from any Assembly seat in the State, but he chose Ladwa.

Earlier, Mr. Saini also inaugurated his office in Ladwa.

The Assembly election will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.