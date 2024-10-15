Haryana BJP legislature party to meet on October 16 to pick leader; hectic lobbying for berths continue

Ahead of the new BJP government’s swearing-in ceremony on October 17, the BJP legislature party will hold a meeting on October 16, Haryana’s caretaker Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday (October 14, 2024).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who have been appointed by the BJP as the central observers for Haryana, will participate in the meeting. The legislators are expected to elect their leader at the meeting, following which the BJP will stake claim to form the government in Haryana.

Mr. Saini, who was appointed Chief Minister by replacing Manohar Lal earlier this year, will in all probability head the government again. He is expected to be elected the legislature party leader.

“On October 16, our central observers, Home and Cooperation Minister honourable Amit Shahji and CM Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadavji will hold a meeting with our newly elected MLAs,” Mr. Saini told journalists, after offering prayers at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam.

Race for posts

Meanwhile, hectic lobbying for ministerial berths continues with several legislators of the ruling party making a beeline for the party’s central leadership in Delhi. The Cabinet can have 14 Ministers, including the Chief Minister.

BJP leader and newly elected Haryana MLA Krishan Lal Panwar, a prominent Dalit leader, who resigned from the Rajya Sabha, is considered a front runner for a ministerial post. Party sources said that in the first round, about 10 legislators could be inducted into the Cabinet after considering the caste and regional equations.

