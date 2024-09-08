GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haryana Assembly polls: Devi Lal's grandson crosses over to INLD from BJP, gets poll ticket

With Aditya Devi Lal joining the INLD, the BJP lost its prominent face in Sirsa district less than a month ahead of the polls amid the rebel trouble for the party

Published - September 08, 2024 06:35 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Aditya Devi Lal meets INLD leader Om Prakash and joins the party in his presence on September 08, 2024.

| Photo Credit: X/@MajraRampal

BJP leader Aditya Devi Lal, the grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, joined the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Sunday (September 8, 2024) and was fielded from Dabwali for the October 5 Assembly polls in Haryana.

The 46-year-old leader joined the INLD at a rally of the party in Chautala village in Sirsa district in the presence of the party's senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala.

Mr. Aditya Devi Lal quit as Haryana Marketing Board chairman recently. With him joining the INLD, the BJP lost its prominent face in Sirsa district less than a month ahead of the polls amid the rebel trouble for the ruling party in the State.

He is the second from the Devi Lal clan to quit the BJP within a week. A few days ago, the State's Energy and Jails Minister Ranjit Chautala (79), a son of Devi Lal, also left the ruling party.

Before joining the INLD, Mr. Aditya took the blessings of his uncle and former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala at the latter's residence.

Addressing the rally, Mr. Aditya Devi Lal said he has always stood for the people and will continue to do so.

Mr. Abhay Singh Chautala, who is also Devi Lal's grandson and former Chief Minister Mr. O. P. Chautala's son, said Mr. Aditya always dedicated himself to people's welfare and raised issues of public interest.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Mr. Abhay Chautala termed its leaders "opportunists" and accused them of using people for their own benefit.

He asserted that INLD's win in the Dabwali Assembly seat has become certain with Mr. Aditya's candidature from the seat and exuded confidence that the party would sweep other seats in the Sirsa district.

The INLD is contesting the Haryana Assembly polls in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with the Mayawati-led party contesting on 37 out of 90 Assembly seats, leaving the rest for its senior partner.

Mr. Abhay Singh Chautala is seeking re-election from the Ellenabad seat in Sirsa district while his son Arjun Chautala has been fielded by INLD from the Rania segment in the district.

While with the BJP, Mr. Aditya had lost the 2019 Assembly polls from Dabwali in Sirsa district to Congress' Amit Sihag.

Mr. Sihag has been renominated by his party from the seat.

Both the BJP and Congress faced rebel trouble after they came out with their first list of candidates for next month's polls. Most of those who quit were ticket hopefuls but did not find their name mentioned in the list.

Apart from Mr. Ranjit Singh Chautala and Mr. Aditya Devi Lal, prominent figures who quit the BJP include sitting MLA Lakshman Dass Napa, ex-minister Bachan Singh Arya, and former Kalanwali MLA Balkaur Singh who joined the Congress.

The Congress too faced rebellion within the party after it announced its first list of 32 candidates. Rajesh Joon quit the party after his whose candidature from the Bahadurgarh Assembly segment was ignored and announced to fight as an Independent.

From Baroda in Sonipat, Congress leader Kapoor Singh Narwal raised a banner of revolt, after the party re-nominated sitting MLA Induraj Narwal from the segment. "I have been let down," he said.

Polling for the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8.

