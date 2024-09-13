Haryana Assembly polls: Congress faces rebellion; senior leaders, ex-MLAs in fray as Independents

With the Congress party in Haryana declaring the majority of its candidates just hours before the nomination deadline, in a bid to prevent possible rebellion, the party is still facing rebels in nearly half a dozen Assembly constituencies, which could dent the party’s ambition of regaining power in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress, which is contesting 89 of the 90 Assembly constituencies, declared the names of 48 candidates late on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, which was the last date for submitting nomination papers. The attempt, party insiders say, was to stop the leaders, who didn’t get the party ticket, from joining other parties or contesting as Independents.

The election for the Assembly in Haryana is slated for October 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miffed over being denied the party ticket, some Congress leaders, including former MLAs and a Minister on Thursday filed their nominations as Independents.

Senior Congress leader and former Minister Sampat Singh filed his nomination as an Independent from Nalwa Assembly constituency. From Panipat (urban), former MLA Rohita Rewri has filed her nomination, entering the fray as a rebel. Chitra Sarwara, who was seeking the party ticket from Ambala cantonment, filed her nomination as an Independent after she was denied the ticket though her father Nirmal Singh has been fielded from neighbouring Ambala (city) seat. Senior Congress party leader and former MLA Sharda Rathore has also entered the fray from Ballabhgarh seat.

Accusing the party of “stabbing him in the back”, former Haryana Congress MLA Lalit Nagar filed his nomination from the Tigaon Assembly segment, after he was denied the party candidature. Also, former MLA Ram Kishan (Fauji) filed his nomination as an Independent from Bawani Khera.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.