Haryana Assembly polls: Congress declares 40 more candidates

Aditya, son of senior party leader Randeep Surjewala, to be fielded in Kaithal; MP Kumari Selja makes a pitch for the post of Chief Minister.

Published - September 12, 2024 01:17 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Vikas Vasudeva
Vikas Vasudeva
Congress’s Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja  who has shown an interest in returning to State politics, is not in the list. File photo

Congress’s Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja  who has shown an interest in returning to State politics, is not in the list. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A day ahead of the deadline to submit nomination papers for the Assembly election in Haryana, the Congress named 40 more candidates late on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) night.

Also read: BJP denies ticket to former Haryana State chief Ram Bilas Sharma

The party has announced Aditya, son of senior party leader Randeep Surjewala, as its candidate from Kaithal. It has fielded former Deputy Chief Minister Chandra Mohan from Panchkula, Nirmal Singh from Ambala city and Vikas Saharan from Kalayat. The names for nine seats are yet to be announced.

The name of Lok Sabha member Kumari Selja, who has shown an interest in returning to State politics, is not in the list.

The ‘leadership tussle’ within the Congress party continues to be evident as Ms. Selja during the day again made a pitch for the post of Chief Minister. The prominent Dalit leader, who won the recent Lok Sabha election from Sirsa (reserved) constituency, said, “Why cannot a Dalit hold that position?”

“There is nothing wrong in desiring to become Chief Minister, although the final decision rests with the ‘high command’,” she said, adding that she represents all communities and was elected by people from all communities in Sirsa.

Senior Haryana Congress party leaders — be it former Chief Minister and present Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ms. Selja or Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala — have all been holding ‘separate’ rallies during the past few months.

However, the Congress party has dismissed reports of factionalism in the State unit.

The election for the 90-member Assembly in Haryana is slated for October 5, and the last date for submitting nomination papers is September 12.

