Haryana Assembly polls: Congress announces 7 guarantees, including legal guarantee for MSP, caste survey

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) announced seven guarantees, including the promises of a legal guarantee for MSP and a caste survey, if voted to power.

The guarantees were launched in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and AICC senior observers for the Haryana polls Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa.

The other guarantees include empowerment of women, strengthening social security, secure future for the youth, welfare of families and houses for the poor.

Also read | 1,031 candidates to contest Haryana Assembly polls

Addressing the media, Mr. Kharge said, "We will implement these guarantees and that is why we have named it 'Saat Vaade, Pakke Irade'."

Under the rubric ‘empowerment of women’, the Congress promised gas cylinders for ₹500 and monthly ₹2,000 to every woman between 18-60 years.

To strengthen social security, the party promised a ₹6,000 per month pension for the elderly, disabled, and widows, and reinstating the old pension scheme.

The party also promised to provide 300 units of free electricity and free medical treatment of up to ₹25 lakh.

Under farmers' welfare, the Congress promised a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP). It also assured a caste survey and the limit of creamy layer be increased from ₹6 lakh to ₹Rs 10 lakh.

Voting for the 90-member Assembly will take place on October 5 while the counting of votes will be done on October 8.

