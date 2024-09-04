ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana Assembly polls: BJP names 67 candidates, CM Nayab Singh Saini fielded from Ladwa

Updated - September 04, 2024 09:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Former Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar has been fielded from Badli and veteran party leader Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt.

PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on August 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) fielded Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from the Ladwa seat and rewarded several recent entrants to the party with poll tickets as it released the first list of 67 candidates for the elections to the 90-member Assembly.

Devender Singh Babli, Sanjay Kablana and Shruti Choudhry, who joined the BJP recently, will contest from the Tohana, Beri and Tosham seats, respectively.

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh's daughter Arti Singh Rao will contest from Ateli. The names of Capt. Abhimanyu, Bhavya Bishnoi, the son of Kuldeep Bishnoi, and former MP Sunita Duggal are also on the list.

The ssembly polls are scheduled to be held on October 5, and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

