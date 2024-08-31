Haryana Assembly poll date revised to October 5 to accommodate Bishnoi community festival

The Haryana Assembly elections have now been moved forward to take place on October 5, 2024 (Saturday), the Election Commission of India said in a notification. Accordingly, the counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assembly polls will now be held on October 8 instead of October 4. The poll was earlier set to take place on October 1, 2024 (Tuesday).

The poll body cited “centuries-old festival of Bishnoi community” for this change in date.

The decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a centuries-old practice of participating in the Asoj Amavasya festival celebration in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar as per the ECI.

The Commission said it had received representation from National President, All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, Bikaner (Rajasthan) for rescheduling the date of polling set for October 1.

As per the representation for generations numerous families in Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana have observed a long-standing tradition of visiting their native village Mukam, in Rajasthan during the Amavas in the month of “Asoj” for their annual festival in Bikaner district, in the memory of their Guru Jambheshwar.

This year, the festival will take place on October 2 and thousands of Bishnoi families residing in Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar would be travelling to Rajasthan on poll day, denying them their voting rights, the Election Commission of India said.

Almost a week after the announcement of schedule for Assembly election in Haryana, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Lok Dal had written to the Election Commission (EC) of India to defer the polling by almost a week apprehending low turnout in view of a host of holidays around the polling date.

The Congress and the Jannayak Janta Party, however, have demanded that the election be held as per the schedule saying that the BJP had already accepted its defeat by seeking postponement of the polls.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal had told The Hindu over phone that BJP State president Mohan Lal Badoli in a letter to the EC, received at his office on Saturday (August 23), had demanded the postponement of the polling scheduled for October 1 saying that two days prior to the polling (September 28-29) and a day after were holidays and several families in the State could go out for vacation by taking a leave on September 30.

“Mr. Badoli also pointed out that a majority of the Bishnoi families in Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts were also expected to travel to Bikaner on the polling day to take part in an annual fair on October 2 and this could adversely impact the voter turnout,” said the official.

In his letter, the BJP leader said the poll body had earlier postponed the Punjab Assembly election in 2022 by six days to February 20 in view of Ravidas Jayanti.

Mr. Agarwal said the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) had also made a similar request.

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala too demanded that the polling be postponed by almost a week saying that “there is a likelihood of 15-20% shortfall in voting percentage”. He said the training of the election staff and the preparation for the polling too would be adversely impacted due to the holidays.

(With inputs from ANI)