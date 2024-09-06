GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haryana polls: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia set to join Congress

The Congress and AAP are engaged in seat-sharing talks for the Haryana Assembly polls with hard bargaining from both sides.

Published - September 06, 2024 12:47 pm IST - New Delhi

CUE API
Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. File

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to join the Congress on Friday (September 6, 2024) ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, sources said.

"Both Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will join the party on Friday (September 6, 2024). Whether one of them will contest or both would contest would become clear soon," the sources said.

Both of them met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday (September 4, 2024). The Congress had put out a photograph of Mr. Gandhi with Ms. Phogat and Mr. Punia on its official X handle.

Mr. Punia is a Tokyo Games bronze medallist, while Ms. Phogat became the first woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final, the stage where she was disqualified after being found over weight by about 100 gm in her 50-kg category weigh-in. She subsequently announced her retirement from the sport.

Mr. Punia and Ms. Phogat were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.

The Congress and AAP are engaged in seat-sharing talks for the Haryana Assembly polls with hard bargaining from both sides.

Voting on 90 Assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

