Haryana Assembly elections: Methodology of CSDS-Lokniti survey

The Lokniti-CSDS pre-poll survey was conducted between September 24 and October 2. A total of 2,429 respondents were interviewed across 22 Assembly constituencies and 110 polling stations.

The sampling design was multi-stage random sampling, which ensures that the selected sample is fully representative of the cross-section of voters in the country. The Assembly constituencies where the survey was conducted were randomly selected using the probability proportional to size method. Five polling stations were then selected from each of the sampled Assembly constituencies using the systematic random sampling method. Forty respondents were randomly selected using the systematic method from the electoral rolls of the sampled polling stations. Of the 40, we set a target of 25 interviews per polling station and sent trained field investigators to conduct face-to-face interviews using a pre-designed App.

The questionnaire was translated into Hindi. Though the sample is relatively small, it is truly representative of the voters of Haryana with regard to social composition. To make correction for under-representation of any social groups, weights have been applied (Table 1). The study was directed by Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar, Sandeep Shastri.

