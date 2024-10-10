ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana Assembly elections: Methodology of CSDS-Lokniti survey

Updated - October 10, 2024 03:19 am IST

Sandeep Shastri, Suhas Palshikar,Sanjay Kumar

The Lokniti-CSDS pre-poll survey was conducted between September 24 and October 2. A total of 2,429 respondents were interviewed across 22 Assembly constituencies and 110 polling stations.

The sampling design was multi-stage random sampling, which ensures that the selected sample is fully representative of the cross-section of voters in the country. The Assembly constituencies where the survey was conducted were randomly selected using the probability proportional to size method. Five polling stations were then selected from each of the sampled Assembly constituencies using the systematic random sampling method. Forty respondents were randomly selected using the systematic method from the electoral rolls of the sampled polling stations. Of the 40, we set a target of 25 interviews per polling station and sent trained field investigators to conduct face-to-face interviews using a pre-designed App.

The questionnaire was translated into Hindi. Though the sample is relatively small, it is truly representative of the voters of Haryana with regard to social composition. To make correction for under-representation of any social groups, weights have been applied (Table 1). The study was directed by Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar, Sandeep Shastri.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US