Haryana Assembly Elections: Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party alliance names 18 more candidates in 3rd list

Published - September 11, 2024 03:42 pm IST - Chandigarh

Among the 18 candidates, the JJP has fielded 15 and the ASP three

PTI

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala with ASP leader Chandra Shekhar Azad during his nomination filing procession in Dabwali, Tuesday, September 10, 2024. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP) alliance released on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) its third list for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, naming 18 more candidates.

The two parties have also decided to extend support on the Rania assembly seat to former minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, who quit the BJP recently after being denied a ticket.

Mr. Chautala was earlier an Independent MLA from Rania. He had joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and contested from the Hisar parliamentary seat unsuccessfully. After quitting the party recently, he said he would enter the fray as an Independent again.

In its list of 18 candidates the alliance released a day before the filing of nominations for the polls closes, the JJP has fielded 15 and the ASP three.

The JJP has fielded Intzar Ali from Yamunanagar, Surya Pratap Singh Rathod from Thanesar, Kuldeep Madan from Indri, Raghunath Kashyap from Panipat Rural, Hawa Singh Khobda from Tohana, Ramesh Kumar from Ratia, Gurjant from Kalanwali, Krishan Gangwa from Adampur, Ravi Ahuja from Hisar, Jitender Balhara from Rohtak, Mhender Sudana from Kalanaur, Krishan Silana from Badli, Nasim Sonu Balmiki from Jhajjar, Ravinder Sehrawat from Hathin and Karamat Ali from Faridabad NIT.

The ASP candidates named in the list are Mandeep Topra from Radaur, Moti Yadav from Rewari and Nisha Balmiki from Faridabad.

The alliance has also decided to field an ASP candidate from the Radaur seat.

Earlier on Monday (September 9, 2024), the JJP-ASP alliance released its second list of 12 candidates for the polls. The first list containing 19 names was released on September 4.

