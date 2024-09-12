GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haryana Assembly Elections: Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party alliance names 13 candidates in sixth list

The two allies have so far declared candidates on 77 of the 90 seats. Sixty-one of these candidates are from the JJP

Published - September 12, 2024 12:09 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Former Haryana Deputy CM and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala with Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) President Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan

Former Haryana Deputy CM and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala with Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) President Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan | Photo Credit: ANI

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP) alliance on Thursday (September 12, 2024) named 13 more candidates in its sixth list for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, fielding senior leader Ramesh Khatak from the Kharkhoda segment.

Of the 13, the ASP will be fighting the Bhiwani, Bahadurgarh, Mahendragarh and Badshahpur seats.

According to the list, in addition to the Kharkhoda segment in Sonipat, the JJP has also fielded candidates from the Karnal, Panipat Urban, Narwana, Uklana, Narnaund, Loharu, Nangal Chaudhary and Badkhal seats.

Also Read:

The two allies have so far declared candidates on 77 of the 90 seats. Sixty-one of these candidates are from the JJP. Thursday is the last date for filing of nominations.

On Wednesday, the alliance declared the names of 34 candidates for the polls. On September 4, it released its first list of 19 candidates, fielding former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala from his Uchana Kalan seat.

The JJP has fielded Mr. Dushyant's brother and senior leader Digvijay Singh Chautala.

Former MP Ajay Singh Chautala-led JJP and Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) recently announced their alliance for the Haryana assembly polls and said JJP will contest 70 of the 90 Assembly seats, while the Azad Samaj Party will contest the rest.

However, the two parties later decided to extend support on the Rania assembly seat to former minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, who quit the BJP recently after being denied a ticket.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / Haryana / Assembly Elections / election / politics / state politics / Jannayak Janta Party / Chandigarh / Azad Samaj Party

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.