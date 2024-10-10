Haryana Assembly elections 2024 | CSDS-Lokniti survey

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained its decade-long power in Haryana with a third straight win in the 2024 Assembly election, giving a jolt to the Congress, which was fighting to wrest power from the BJP.

With 48 of the 90 seats in its kitty, the BJP has given its best electoral performance in the Haryana Assembly polls. The Congress could win only 37 seats, resulting in a setback to the party.

The Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Socities (CSDS) survey, conducted around the time of the elections, provides important insights that help explain the verdict. The pre-poll survey was conducted between September 24 and October 2. A total of 2,429 respondents were interviewed across 22 Assembly constituencies and 110 polling stations.