GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haryana Assembly elections 2024 | CSDS-Lokniti survey

A survey of voters provides insights that explain how the BJP stormed to a third-straight win in the 2024 Haryana polls

Published - October 10, 2024 11:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
BJP supporters celebrate after the party’s victory in the Haryana Assembly elections on October 8, 2024

BJP supporters celebrate after the party’s victory in the Haryana Assembly elections on October 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained its decade-long power in Haryana with a third straight win in the 2024 Assembly election, giving a jolt to the Congress, which was fighting to wrest power from the BJP.

With 48 of the 90 seats in its kitty, the BJP has given its best electoral performance in the Haryana Assembly polls. The Congress could win only 37 seats, resulting in a setback to the party.

The Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Socities (CSDS) survey, conducted around the time of the elections, provides important insights that help explain the verdict. The pre-poll survey was conducted between September 24 and October 2. A total of 2,429 respondents were interviewed across 22 Assembly constituencies and 110 polling stations.

Published - October 10, 2024 11:08 am IST

Related Topics

Haryana / Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / election

Collection - 7 stories

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini greets supporters after winning the Assembly elections from Ladwa constituency, at Ladwa, in Kurukshetra district, Haryana.
Premium
How the BJP snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the Haryana elections
Sandeep Shastri, Suhas Palshikar,Sanjay Kumar
Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar meets Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in New Delhi following the BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections in Haryana.
Premium
Haryana Assembly elections: Party, the most critical factor in voting
Sandeep Shastri
A student at a government school in Nuh district, Haryana.
Premium
Haryana Assembly elections: A good report card for the BJP
Sanjeer Alam
Haryana Assembly
Haryana Assembly elections: Methodology of CSDS-Lokniti survey
Sandeep Shastri, Suhas Palshikar,Sanjay Kumar
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini is greeted by BJP leader Naveen Jindal and others after the former won the Assembly elections from Ladwa constituency at Ladwa in Kurukshetra district on October 8, 2024.
Premium
BJP bags urban support, Congress holds a slight edge among rural voters
Kirti Sharma,Jyoti Mishra
Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda speaks with the media in Rohtak on October 8, 2024.
Premium
Jats versus others: the caste factor at play in Haryana
Sanjay Kumar
Farmers at a bajra field in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district.
Premium
From protests to polls: farmers backed the Congress in Haryana
Kirti Sharma,Vibha Attri

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.