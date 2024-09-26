Haryana Assembly election: JJP’s Dushyant Chautala faces uphill task in Uchana Kalan

For decades, several Jat-dominated villages in Jind’s Uchana Kalan Assembly segment — Karsindhu, Baroda, Chhatar, Ghogharian and Khatkar to name a few — have sworn by the name of legendary farmer leader Chaudhary Devi Lal and his clan, but not anymore.

No wonder then that Jannayak Janta Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, seeking re-election from his family bastion and grappling with the erosion of his traditional Jat votebank — which is primarily angry over his party not standing with the farming community during the agitation against the three now-withdrawn farm laws — faces an uphill task.

“Ek bhi vote nahi milega [He will not get a single vote]”, comes the swift reply from an elderly man on the roadside in Chhatar, in response to a query on how Mr. Chautala was faring. Though an overstatement, it reflects the palpable anger against Mr. Chautala, once hailed as the next Devi Lal.

Shamsher Mor, a farmer, says had Mr. Chautala not gone with the Bharatiya Janta Party, there would have been no need for him to even campaign to win this election.

“He would have been the next Chief Minister, but there are no votes for him this time,” says Mr. Mor. He adds the Jats are also not happy with the Congress fielding turncoat Brijendra Singh, who had quit the BJP and joined the Congress just before the Lok Sabha election “sensing the anger of the farming community”.

Multi-cornered contest

Though the Chautalas and the Singhs have been traditional political opponents from Uchana Kalan, having shared the seat six times between themselves since the late 1970s, the two are caught in a multi-cornered contest this time with the Congress’s rebel Virender Ghogharian and BJP’s Devender Atri, a Brahmin.

Karsindhu’s Rajendra Sharma, a former Congress worker, says he recently joined the BJP influenced by its ideology of taking everyone along and not making any discrimination. He recalls that the village, with over 7,000 votes, has always been a staunch supporter of the Chaudhary Devi Lal clan, but gradually a sense of resentment took over after the farmers’ agitation and Mr. Chautala’s failure to address several local issues, including the scarcity of drinking water.

“Five kg monthly ration and jobs on merit during the BJP rule are a big draw. Even children of Congress and Indian National Lok Dal workers have got jobs without bribes. What more can they ask for?,” says Mr. Sharma, a farmer.

Dairy owner Deepak Sharma intervenes to say that “three persons in my extended family have got teacher’s jobs without a bribe,” adding that “the only thing that goes against the BJP is the family ID programme”, which he says has caused a lot of hassle to the common man.

Though the JJP has allied with Chandrashekar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party in Haryana for the Assembly poll this time under a 70:20 seat sharing formula, Ramesh, who is from a Scheduled Caste, thinks that the coalition is “mismatched”.

Around 20 km from Karsindhu, the villagers at Baroda defend Mr. Chautala, saying he sent plenty of funds for the development of the constituency, but that did not translate into work.

“He [Mr. Chautala] would have been the CM, had he supported the farmers. But he sat with the BJP. He is now gone forever,” says Krishan Chahal, a farmer.

Another resident Jitender Chahal, a beldar in Public Works Department on contract basis, rues the lack of jobs during the BJP rule.

“At least 200 boys, aspiring to join the Army, sold the agricultural land of their families and went abroad through legal and illegal means after the Agniveer scheme was introduced,” says Mr. Jitender Chahal.

Balraj, another resident, says the people need jobs and not free ration like beggars.

Mr. Chautala, however, tells The Hindu that he is engaged in a direct contest with the Congress’s Mr. Singh. “It is the for the fourth time that the two families are engaged in a political contest from Uchana. We have contested and also won the elections earlier. We hope to win again,” says Mr. Chautala, as he points to a bunch of boys clinging to the rear of a Sports Utility Vehicle in his cavalcade, remarking that “this enthusiasm and love is what I have earned in all these years”.