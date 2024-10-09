GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP forms majority in Haryana Assembly, party vote share and more: Election results in charts

The Bharatiya Janata Party registered a win in Haryana with 48 seats, two seats over the majority mark.

Published - October 09, 2024 06:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

With its third consecutive win in Haryana, this year’s seat tally for BJP increased from 40 in 2019 to 48. The Congress, too, increased its seat-share, edging out other players like the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). The INLD went from winning 19 seats in 2014 to just two this year. Similarly, the JJP’s tally went from 10 seats in 2019 to none this year.

INLD’s defeat comes after general secretary Abhay Chautala’s 215-day padayatra last year in a bid to shore up the party’s prospects after it lost ground to breakaway faction JJP. However, JJP did not maintain the weight it gained in 2019. Seats previously held by these parties went to either the BJP or the Congress this year. Of the 10 seats that the JJP won iin 2019, six went to the Congress this year.

BJP’s vote share reached the highest-ever figure in Assembly elections since 2000 at around 40%. The vote shares of parties other than BJP, INLD and Congress plummeted from around 32% in 2019 to around 16% this year. BJP’s success can be attributed to the party’s attempts to fight anti-incumbency by introducing new candidates, consolidating political outreach to Other Backward Classes and Dalits, and effective countering of Opposition narratives.

After the results came in, the Congress refused to accept them saying that there were “serious issues” with the counting process. “Victory has been snatched from us in Haryana... the results are against the sentiment of the people which was for change. The Congress has been made to lose in Haryana and the chapter is not closed,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. 

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / Haryana / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / Assembly Elections

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.