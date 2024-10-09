GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haryana hat-trick: CM Saini in Delhi to meet BJP leadership

Nayab Singh Saini is likely to consult with his senior leadership on finalising his Cabinet

Updated - October 09, 2024 10:57 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini speaks to the media on the Haryana Assembly election result, in Kurukshetra on October 8, 2024

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini speaks to the media on the Haryana Assembly election result, in Kurukshetra on October 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be meeting the senior BJP leadership in Delhi on Wednesday (October 9, 2024), a day after the ruling party pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power.

Mr. Saini is likely to consult with his senior leadership on finalising his Cabinet, sources said.

Also read | New candidates, caste coalitions help BJP beat anti-incumbency in Haryana

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt in the Assembly elections, results of which were announced Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

Thanking the voters, Mr. Saini had said on Tuesday that people have "put a stamp" on the government's policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress, parties like the JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats. The AAP had contested on its own.

Watch: Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Key winners and losers

Proving wrong exit polls which predicted a comfortable Congress win, the BJP will be forming government in Haryana for the third consecutive term.

Prime Minister Modi hailed the win, saying it was due to good-governance that all communities voted for the BJP.

Haryana went to polls on October 5 in a single phase.

Published - October 09, 2024 10:34 am IST

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / politics

