ADVERTISEMENT

Full list of Haryana Ministers

Published - October 17, 2024 06:25 pm IST

Along with Nayab Singh Saini, 13 legislators, including two women, are part of the new Haryana Cabinet

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, CM Nayab Singh Saini and others during the swearing-in ceremony of new Haryana government, in Panchkula. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana on Thursday (October 17, 2024) for a second term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with Mr. Saini, 13 legislators, including two women, are part of the new Cabinet. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Ministers at the swearing-in ceremony held in Panchkula.

Here’s the full list of Haryana Cabinet Ministers:

1. Nayab Saini (Chief Minister)

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Anil Vij

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

3. Arvind Kumar Sharma

4. Shyam Singh Rana

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Ranbir Singh Gangwa

6. Krishan Bedi

7. Krishan Lal Panwar

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Rao Narbir Singh

9. Mahipal Dhanda

10. Vipul Goel

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Shruti Choudhry

12. Arti Singh Rao

13. Rajesh Nagar

14. Gaurav Gautam

All Ministers except Ms. Choudhary took oath in Hindi. Ms. Choudhary took oath in English. Haryana can have a maximum of 14 Ministers, including the Chief Minister. In the recently concluded Assembly polls, the BJP secured an unprecedented third term in Haryana, winning 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US