Former Congress CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda files nomination for Haryana polls with call for ‘decisive battle

With a call for “Aar Paar Ki Ladai” (Decisive Battle), two-time Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda filed nomination from his traditional Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly segment, in Haryana’s Rohtak on Wednesday (September 11, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Striking an emotional chord with supporters at a rally ahead of his nomination, Mr. Hooda said he had come to the people to seek their permission for waging the decisive battle. “Will you support me in this battle?,” asked Mr. Hooda, with the crowd responding in loud cheers.

Also read | Wait for Congress’ list of candidates for Haryana Assembly election continues

One of the Congress’ top contenders for the Chief Minister’s post, Mr. Hooda further said that a “Bhajapa Jaa Rahi Hai, Congress Aa Rahi Hai” (BJP is going, Congress is coming)” sentiment prevailed across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The septuagenarian leader said at this age, he did not want to fight for himself anymore, but for the people of the State. Mr. Hooda said he was “grateful to the people of Haryana” for giving him the opportunity to serve as the Chief Minister from 2005-14. However, he said was pained to see Haryana, which was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, in providing jobs, in sports, and in law and order, being “number one in unemployment and inflation” after 10 years of BJP rule.

Saying that this will be a direct contest between the BJP and Congress, Mr. Hooda cautioned the electorate against parties that split votes and asked them to “not waste a single vote”. Without naming the Chautalas, who lead the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Mr. Hooda said a party in the previous election had won 10 seats and ate into their vote share, while costing them an opportunity to form the government. “Again the same conspiracy is being hatched. Earlier, there was one and the second one too has now sided with them as Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘B’ team. And the BJP is distributing tickets at their behest,” alleged Mr. Hooda, alluding to the two Chautala-led alliances.

As per his affidavit, Mr. Hooda faces eight criminal cases on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and money laundering among others, and charges have been framed in two of these cases. He along with his wife has movable assets of over ₹7 crore and immovable assets worth ₹19 crore. His annual income has almost doubled over the past five years from ₹37 lakh to ₹60 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.