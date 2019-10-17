Dushyant Chautala seeks protection for life from HC

Jannayak Janta Party leader and former MP for Hisar in Haryana, Dushyant Chautala, on Wednesday approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection for his life.
Mr. Chautala, who is contesting the Assembly election from the Uchana Kalan constituency in Jind district, had on October 15 claimed to have received a threatening call from an Abu Dhabi phone number. A complaint was later lodged with the Jind Police.
Sehajvir Singh, a close aide of Mr. Chautala’s, who attended to the call, claimed that the caller, who asserted himself as a member of an international gang, threatened the leader of dire consequences.
The court has fixed the case for hearing on Thursday.
