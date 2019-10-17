Haryana 2019

Dushyant Chautala seeks protection for life from HC

more-in

Jannayak Janta Party leader claims he received a threatening call from an Abu Dhabi phone number.

Jannayak Janta Party leader and former MP for Hisar in Haryana, Dushyant Chautala, on Wednesday approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection for his life.

Mr. Chautala, who is contesting the Assembly election from the Uchana Kalan constituency in Jind district, had on October 15 claimed to have received a threatening call from an Abu Dhabi phone number. A complaint was later lodged with the Jind Police.

Sehajvir Singh, a close aide of Mr. Chautala’s, who attended to the call, claimed that the caller, who asserted himself as a member of an international gang, threatened the leader of dire consequences.

The court has fixed the case for hearing on Thursday.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Elections National Haryana 2019
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2019 5:12:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/haryana-assembly/dushyant-chautala-seeks-protection-for-life-from-hc/article29719949.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY