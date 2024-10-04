GIFT a SubscriptionGift
'Disease of unemployment' spread by BJP has put future of youth in danger in Haryana: Rahul

The Congress government coming to power in the State will recruit 2 lakh permanent jobs and make Haryana drug free, Rahul Gandhi said

Published - October 04, 2024 12:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday (October 4, 2024) alleged that the "disease of unemployment" spread by the BJP has put the security of Haryana and the future of the youth in "deep danger", and asserted that a Congress government will ensure that employment returns and every family is prosperous in the State.

Mr. Gandhi shared on X a video of his interaction with a group of women during his recent Vijay Sankalp Yatra.

Watch: Haryana elections | What are the main parties promising?

Along with the video, he said in his post on X, "The disease of unemployment spread by BJP has put the roots of Haryana, the future of the youth and the security of the state in deep danger." "Some sisters of Haryana gave shelter during the Vijay Sankalp Yatra, fed homemade rotis with great love and also explained the complex problems of the state," Mr. Gandhi said.

Today, Haryana has the highest unemployment in India, he said.

"The reason for this is BJP has broken the backbone of every system that provides employment to the youth of the state in a decade," he alleged.

The BJP has broken the back of small businesses with flawed GST and demonetisation, Mr. Gandhi said.

It has broken the spirits of youth preparing for the army with Agniveer, he said.

Change could be brewing in Haryana but so could a suspenseful finish

The BJP has broken the courage of those doing agricultural business with black laws and broke the dreams of sportspersons by snatching their support, Mr. Gandhi further alleged.

It has broken families by stopping government recruitment with 'Parivar Pehchan Patra', he said.

"The result of this: Youth talent getting wasted in the grip of drugs. Disappointed youth taking the path of crime. Families getting destroyed by the journey of dangers like Dunki," he said.

The Congress government coming to power in the State will recruit 2 lakh permanent jobs and make Haryana drug free, he said.

"I have promised the sisters of Haryana that I will stop this devastation, I will protect their children - employment will return, and every family will be prosperous," Mr. Gandhi asserted.

Published - October 04, 2024 12:05 pm IST

