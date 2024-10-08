ADVERTISEMENT

Congress will form govt on its own in Haryana: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Published - October 08, 2024 11:22 am IST - Chandigarh

The credit will go to Rahul Gandhi ji, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Priyanka Gandhi ji, and other leaders, says Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda

PTI

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday (October 7, 2024) asserted that his party is going to form the government on its own in Haryana, where trends showed the BJP crossing the halfway mark.

Speaking to reporters in Rohtak, former Chief Minister Mr. Hooda said the Congress "will get a majority".

Check the Live updates for Haryana election results here

Asked whether his party will require any support for forming the government, he reiterated that the Congress will form the government on its own.

Haryana Assembly poll results: early trends show Congress, BJP embroiled in close battle

“The credit will go to Rahul Gandhi ji, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Priyanka Gandhi ji, and other leaders,” he said, “Real credit goes to the people of Haryana,” he further added.

According to the latest trends on the Election Commission website, BJP was ahead on 49 seats, more than the majority mark in the 90-member Assembly, while Congress was leading in 35 seats, Independents in 5, BSP and INLD was ahead in one seat each.

