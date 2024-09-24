Congress to field Gandhis towards end of Haryana campaign for momentum till voting day

There are just 10 days left before campaigning for the October 5 Assembly election in Haryana draws to a close, but the Congress party’s top leadership is yet to hit the campaign trail in the State. A senior leader, however, asserted that the party would “unleash its firepower in the end so that the momentum is carried on until the voting day”.

On Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi released a video of his visit to Haryana’s Karnal, where he met the relatives of the youth who had taken the ‘dunki route’ (illegal emigration boarding ‘donkey flights’) to find work in the United States.

Also read | Haryana Assembly polls: Congress bets on ‘freebies’ in Haryana poll manifesto

“During my visit to America, I met those youngsters from Haryana who are struggling in a foreign country, away from their families,” he said in a post on social media platform X, adding, ”Why did the youth of Haryana turn to Dunki? Lakhs of families are paying the price of the ‘disease of unemployment’ spread by the BJP by being away from their loved ones.”

Last Friday, when Mr. Gandhi met with the family members of the youth after his return to India, he said their eyes welled up. “It is our resolve that as soon as the Congress government is formed, we will create such a system in Haryana in which the youth will not have to stay away from their loved ones for their dreams,” the Congress leader said.

Though the Congress has made unemployment, farmers’ anger towards government policies, the key poll issues in Haryana, Mr. Gandhi is yet to address a single election rally in the State. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge released the party’s manifesto featuring its ‘guarantees’ for the State at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here on September 18, and was scheduled to address his first public meeting in Ambala on Monday, but he had to miss it because of a health issue. Another star campaigner, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too has been missing from all the poll action in north Indian State.

“Though both the BJP and we [the Congress] won five Lok Sabha seats each in Haryana, we won in 46 Assembly segments, while the BJP won 44. So any estimation of the Congress winning 60-plus may be an over-estimation,” a party functionary said, emphasising the need for the top leadership to be more directly involved.

However, a senior leader involved in campaign planning and strategy said that, from Thursday, there would at least be four public programmes with Mr. Gandhi, including one joint programme with Ms. Vadra. “Rahul-ji is likely to travel [to Haryana] on September 26, 27, 30, and October 1. Priyanka-ji will also have two-three programmes and the Congress president (Mr. Kharge) will also come,” he said.

The absence of the party’s top leaders from the campaign so far, coupled with the very public spat between former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Union Minister Kumari Selja, has given the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the opportunity to target the Congress.

“We are very much united,” Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, who has been appointed a senior Congress observer for the election, told The Hindu.

“The BJP has conceded defeat by giving invitations to some of our leaders to join them. That shows the people of Haryana have lost faith in them (the BJP). We (the Congress) are headed for a landslide victory,” Mr. Bajwa said.