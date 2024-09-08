Congress names nine candidates in second list for Haryana Assembly polls

Congress released its second list of nine candidates for Haryana Assembly polls on Sunday (September 8, 2024) fielding Brijendra Singh from Uchana Kalan against JJP’s Dushyant Chautala. Mr. Singh had quit BJP to join Congress before Lok Sabha polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress has fielded Mohit Grover from Gurugram. Among others, the party has fielded Paramvir Singh from Tohana, Balram Dangi from Meham, Vardhan Yadav from Badshahpur and Anirudh Chaudhary from Tosham. The party has also fielded Kuldeep Sharma from Ganaur, and Ashok Arora from Thanesar.

In it’s first list, the Congress had named 32 candidates including Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Julana constituency, besides former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further names are awaited as the grand old party is expected to shore up an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party. Leaders of the two parties seemed to have ironed out the differences in a series of meetings over the past 48 hours. As per sources from both parties, an announcement on the alliance is likely on Monday (September 9, 2024).

The election to the 90-seat Haryana Assembly is slated for October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8.

For the Congress, the main Opposition party in Haryana, which has been out of power for a decade, the Assembly election is a battle to revive the party in the State.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is fighting to retain power in the State, has already released its first list of 67 candidates for the election.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.