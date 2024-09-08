Congress names nine candidates in second list for Haryana Assembly polls

Congress released its second list of nine candidates for Haryana Assembly polls on Sunday (September 8, 2024) fielding Brijendra Singh from Uchana Kalan against JJP’s Dushyant Chautala. Mr. Singh had quit BJP to join Congress before Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress has fielded Mohit Grover from Gurugram. Among others, the party has fielded Paramvir Singh from Tohana, Balram Dangi from Meham, Vardhan Yadav from Badshahpur and Anirudh Chaudhary from Tosham. The party has also fielded Kuldeep Sharma from Ganaur, and Ashok Arora from Thanesar.

The election to the 90-seat Haryana Assembly is slated for October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8.

For the Congress, the main Opposition party in Haryana, which has been out of power for a decade, the Assembly election is a battle to revive the party in the State.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is fighting to retain power in the State, has already released its first list of 67 candidates for the election.