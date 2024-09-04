GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress MP Selja again pitches for her return to Haryana State politics

She had won in the recent Lok Sabha election from Sirsa (reserved) constituency

Updated - September 04, 2024 10:13 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Congress leader Selja Kumari.

File picture of Congress leader Selja Kumari. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of Congress party’s selection of its candidates for the upcoming elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly, Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja, who is seen as a contender for the Chief Minister’s post in case the Congress wins, on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) said the final decision about Chief Minister would be made by the ‘high command’, which may be from the Dalit community as well.

Haryana Assembly poll: Congress factionalism may dent prospects

Talking to presspersons in Sirsa, Ms. Selja, who is a prominent Congress Dalit leader and won in the recent Lok Sabha election from Sirsa (reserved) constituency, also expressed her desire to contest the upcoming Assembly election, indicating her interest in the State politics.

“The final decision on the Chief Minister’s name will be made by the high command, which can choose anyone from the 36 communities, including someone from the Dalit community. The same applies to ticket distribution,” she said, adding that she is interested to contest the Assembly poll, however, she said “the final decision will be made by the high command, which will decide whether she will contest or not. The central election committee (CEC) of the party is working with all factors in mind. There are 90 seats in the State, and decisions will be made after thorough deliberation.”

She said the Congress party is fully prepared and united for the elections, and the people are also ready to bring Congress to power.

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress, AAP begin alliance talks

Even as the Congress’s campaign has gathered momentum in Haryana, the senior party leaders — be it former Chief Minister and at present, the Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Kumari Selja — all have been on a spree of holding ‘separate’ rallies, fuelling the perception of increasing ‘power tussle’ among the leaders. However, the Congress has played down reports of factionalism.

Published - September 04, 2024 09:59 pm IST

