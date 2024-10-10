GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress discusses possible reasons for Haryana setback

Congress Working Commitee to meet next week for a more detailed analysis of the party’s “unexpected” results in Haryana

Published - October 10, 2024 11:09 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Former Haryana CM and party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses the media after a meeting of Congress delegation with the Election Commission over concerns on Haryana Assembly election results, in New Delhi.

Former Haryana CM and party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses the media after a meeting of Congress delegation with the Election Commission over concerns on Haryana Assembly election results, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (October 10, 2024) presided over a review meeting on the party’s shock defeat in the Haryana Assembly polls and discussed the possible reasons for the setback.

Next week, on October 17, the party is likely to convene a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) for a more detailed analysis of the party’s “unexpected” results in Haryana.

Congress loses pole position among allies in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Besides Mr. Kharge, Thursday’s meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and senior observers for the polls Ajay Maken and Ashok Gehlot among others. Congress in-charge of the State Deepak Babaria joined the meeting online.

“We held a review meeting on Haryana election results. As you all know, as the exit polls and opinion polls had showed, the results were unexpected. There was a lot of difference between exit polls and actual results. We discussed that, what could be the reasons for that. We will take appropriate steps going forward on this,” Mr. Maken said.

On infighting hurting the party, he said, “There are various reasons, from the Election Commission to internal differences, we have discussed all that, and will do so in future as well because such a big upset...we cannot discuss everything in one or one-and-a-half hour.”

From protests to polls: farmers backed the Congress in Haryana

Party’s clarification

Amid reports that the meeting focussed on internal sabotage and the questionable role played by some key party functionaries, the Congress President’s office issued a clarification. “Following Congress party’s meeting today to discuss the results of Haryana elections, there have been numerous baseless source-based news circulating in media....We request you to stick to our formal briefing and desist from any conjectures, that deviate from the official brief,” read a statement issued by party secretary Pranav Jha.

Congress statement on Haryana Assembly election results unheard of in a democratic system, says Election Commission

“The party has decided to depute a technical team to look into complaints and discrepancies noted by our candidates. The Congress will issue a detailed response based on the fact-finding team’s report,” the statement added.

The party’s internal meeting comes a day after a Congress delegation called on the Election Commission (EC) to demand a thorough probe into “discrepancies” found in some electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the counting of votes of the Haryana Assembly polls.

Published - October 10, 2024 11:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.